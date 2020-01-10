Your pictures of Scotland: 3 January - 10 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
David Rawlings
David Rawlings captured some sunshine over Goatfell and the Three Beinns after days of wind and rain on Arran.
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon met this beautiful windswept dog at West Port Beach on the Kintyre peninsula. She reckoned the owner had a fair bit of grooming ahead of them.
Dawn Houston
Dawn Houston noticed the "beautiful shadows and a promise of a splash of sunlight" during a misty morning walk across Invergordon Golf Course.
Marlyn McInnes
Marlyn McInnes spotted this red squirrel enjoying a nibble at Kinnordy Estate, Kirriemuir on Friday.
Chris Kelly
Chris Kelly took this image of three people saying goodbye to one another outside a pub near Glasgow central station before running to catch his train.
Steve Reddick
Steve Reddick said he was lucky enough to see this beautiful sunrise on the Dava Moors near Carrbridge recently while out wildlife watching.
Mark Reynolds
Mark Reynolds snapped the sunset splitting the trees in Caol Bay in Fort William.
David Mercer
David Mercer captured these otters sharing some food in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.
Margaret Ponsonby
Margaret Ponsonby took this picture of the low tide and late afternoon sun on St Cyrus beach, South Aberdeenshire.
Azad Abdool Wahed
Azad Abdool Wahed took this picture of an ancient Cadzow oak tree at Chatelherault County Park while exploring.
Alison Gelling
Alison Gelling said she took this stunning picture from her garden in Moray.
Sonia Mackenzie
Sonia Mackenzie sent in this snap from during a winter walk from Tillymorgan Hill to Benachie, Aberdeenshire.
Gordon Bain
Gordon Bain captured this photograph of a sunrise at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle.
Dave Stewart
Dave Stewart took this photograph of a bridge across the M8 to Finnieston in Glasgow. He said: "The city end has lots of lovely curves and lines".
David Gray
David Gray took this image from the highest point on Isle of Raasay at the summit of Dun Caan, looking over Loch ma Mna towards Skye.
Radostin Simitev
Radostin Simitev took this photo of a cloud inversion over Loch Lomond at Sallochy Bay.
Ronald da Best
Ronald de Best from the Netherlands was visiting Scotland with his mother and took this picture at the north east end of Loch Tulla.
Thomas Reilly
Thomas Reilly visited Aberfeldy for the weekend with his wife and snapped this scenic shot.
Michael Hainey
Michael Hainey took this photo while visiting the new statue in Dunbar built in honour of conservationist John Muir.
Johanna Gericke
Johanna Gericke said: "Our Christmas tree disposal team hard at work at Ballimore Farm Estate, Kilchrenan, Argyll."
Jan Scott
Jan Scott took this lovely shot at Craigtoun Country Park near St Andrews.
Angela Steed
Angela Steed snapped this "moment of absolute stillness" from Bell's Bridge in Glasgow.
Kirsty Mitchell
Kirsty Mitchell was on a family walk and took this picture at Glen Rosa on the Isle of Arran.
Duncan Macpherson
Duncan Macpherson visited Culloden battlefield and said: "The line of flags are on the left and the memorial cairn is on the right, silhouetted against a spectacular sunrise and sky above Inverness, to welcome in the new year and new decade".
Sorley Johnston
Sorley Johnston captured this moment when the sun was casting the shadows of trees onto the ruins of Knock Castle, Aberdeenshire.
Mark Dutton
Mark Dutton took this beautiful unfiltered image of the amazing sky at Loch Tay from Kenmore.
Cathie Johnston
Cathie Johnston captured this image in Broughty Ferry, looking across to Tayport as she showed off the beauty of Scotland to her family from Doncaster this week.
