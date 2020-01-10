Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 3 January - 10 January

  • 10 January 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Sunshine over Goatfell Image copyright David Rawlings
Image caption David Rawlings captured some sunshine over Goatfell and the Three Beinns after days of wind and rain on Arran.
A windswept dog on the beach Image copyright Jacki Gordon
Image caption Jacki Gordon met this beautiful windswept dog at West Port Beach on the Kintyre peninsula. She reckoned the owner had a fair bit of grooming ahead of them.
Misty morning with trees Image copyright Dawn Houston
Image caption Dawn Houston noticed the "beautiful shadows and a promise of a splash of sunlight" during a misty morning walk across Invergordon Golf Course.
A red squirrel eating a nut Image copyright Marlyn McInnes
Image caption Marlyn McInnes spotted this red squirrel enjoying a nibble at Kinnordy Estate, Kirriemuir on Friday.
Three people saying farewell outside a pub in Glasgow Image copyright Chris Kelly
Image caption Chris Kelly took this image of three people saying goodbye to one another outside a pub near Glasgow central station before running to catch his train.
A sunrise on the Dava Moors near Carrbridge Image copyright Steve Reddick
Image caption Steve Reddick said he was lucky enough to see this beautiful sunrise on the Dava Moors near Carrbridge recently while out wildlife watching.
The sunset through the trees Image copyright Mark Reynolds
Image caption Mark Reynolds snapped the sunset splitting the trees in Caol Bay in Fort William.
Two otters sharing a fish Image copyright David Mercer
Image caption David Mercer captured these otters sharing some food in Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.
St Cyrus beach, South Aberdeenshire. Image copyright Margaret Ponsonby
Image caption Margaret Ponsonby took this picture of the low tide and late afternoon sun on St Cyrus beach, South Aberdeenshire.
Cadzow oak tree Image copyright Azad Abdool Wahed
Image caption Azad Abdool Wahed took this picture of an ancient Cadzow oak tree at Chatelherault County Park while exploring.
A sunset over a house and fields Image copyright Alison Gelling
Image caption Alison Gelling said she took this stunning picture from her garden in Moray.
Man and child in silhouette Image copyright Sonia Mackenzie
Image caption Sonia Mackenzie sent in this snap from during a winter walk from Tillymorgan Hill to Benachie, Aberdeenshire.
Sunrise at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle Image copyright Gordon Bain
Image caption Gordon Bain captured this photograph of a sunrise at Chanonry Point on the Black Isle.
Bridge to cross M8 to Finnieston Image copyright Dave Stewart
Image caption Dave Stewart took this photograph of a bridge across the M8 to Finnieston in Glasgow. He said: "The city end has lots of lovely curves and lines".
Looking over Loch ma Mna towards Skye from the summit of Dun Caan Image copyright David Gray
Image caption David Gray took this image from the highest point on Isle of Raasay at the summit of Dun Caan, looking over Loch ma Mna towards Skye.
Sallochy Bay on Loch Lomond Image copyright Radostin Simitev
Image caption Radostin Simitev took this photo of a cloud inversion over Loch Lomond at Sallochy Bay.
The north east end of Loch Tulla. Image copyright Ronald da Best
Image caption Ronald de Best from the Netherlands was visiting Scotland with his mother and took this picture at the north east end of Loch Tulla.
View of stream and trees in Aberfeldy Image copyright Thomas Reilly
Image caption Thomas Reilly visited Aberfeldy for the weekend with his wife and snapped this scenic shot.
Bear statue Dunbar Image copyright Michael Hainey
Image caption Michael Hainey took this photo while visiting the new statue in Dunbar built in honour of conservationist John Muir.
Sheep eating a Christmas tree Image copyright Johanna Gericke
Image caption Johanna Gericke said: "Our Christmas tree disposal team hard at work at Ballimore Farm Estate, Kilchrenan, Argyll."
Craigtoun Country Park Image copyright Jan Scott
Image caption Jan Scott took this lovely shot at Craigtoun Country Park near St Andrews.
A view of the Clyde in Glasgow city centre Image copyright Angela Steed
Image caption Angela Steed snapped this "moment of absolute stillness" from Bell's Bridge in Glasgow.
Glen Rosa on the Isle of Arran Image copyright Kirsty Mitchell
Image caption Kirsty Mitchell was on a family walk and took this picture at Glen Rosa on the Isle of Arran.
Culloden battlefield Image copyright Duncan Macpherson
Image caption Duncan Macpherson visited Culloden battlefield and said: "The line of flags are on the left and the memorial cairn is on the right, silhouetted against a spectacular sunrise and sky above Inverness, to welcome in the new year and new decade".
Knock Castle Image copyright Sorley Johnston
Image caption Sorley Johnston captured this moment when the sun was casting the shadows of trees onto the ruins of Knock Castle, Aberdeenshire.
Loch Tay at night Image copyright Mark Dutton
Image caption Mark Dutton took this beautiful unfiltered image of the amazing sky at Loch Tay from Kenmore.
Beach at Broughty Ferry Image copyright Cathie Johnston
Image caption Cathie Johnston captured this image in Broughty Ferry, looking across to Tayport as she showed off the beauty of Scotland to her family from Doncaster this week.

