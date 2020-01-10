A former Catholic monk who is facing child abuse claims, has been extradited from Australia to Scotland, BBC Scotland understands.

The 83-year-old Australian priest, Denis "Chrysostom" Alexander, taught at Fort Augustus Abbey school in the Highlands.

He has been at the centre of an extradition battle since 2015.

His arrival in Scotland comes seven years after BBC Scotland first revealed claims against him.

Fr Alexander, who had claimed he was too ill to face trial, is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court later to answer multiple charges of child sex abuse. He denies the allegations.

Extradition proceedings

Fr Alexander recently failed in a challenge to the decision to allow him to face trial in Scotland.

The Crown Office launched extradition proceedings in December 2016, but since then he has contested the move on health grounds.

Fr Alexander was arrested in Sydney almost three years ago and has been in custody ever since.

Last month the Federal Court of Australia dismissed his case for a judicial review of the attorney general's decision to extradite him to Scotland.

Fr Alexander had until 5 December to lodge an appeal against that ruling, but failed to do so.