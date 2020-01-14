Image copyright AFP Image caption Colin Weir won a then record jackpot with his wife Chris in 2011

The funeral of Colin Weir, who won one of Europe's biggest lottery jackpots, will include a stop outside the home ground of his football team.

Mr Weir, who died aged 71 last month after a short illness, was a lifelong Partick Thistle supporter.

He recently completed his takeover of the Scottish Championship football club and had announced plans to gift ownership of the team to fans.

Mr Weir and his wife Chris claimed the £161m Euromillions prize in 2011.

The cortege will pause outside the Firhill stadium in Maryhill, Glasgow, at 10:30 GMT.

The funeral service at Partick Burgh Hall, which starts at 11:15, will be followed by a private cremation.

In 2013, the couple set up The Weir Charitable Trust and made a donation to a community football club in Largs, North Ayrshire.

They also invested in Partick Thistle which led to the youth set-up being rebranded the Thistle Weir Youth Academy and a section of their Firhill stadium being named the Colin Weir Stand.

Image copyright SNS Image caption Partick Thistle's players observed a minute's silence for Colin Weir at Cappielow last month

In November last year, Mr Weir secured a majority shareholding in the club and promised to give the 55% shareholding directly to a fans group by March 2020.

A minutes' applause was held for the lifelong Jags fan before the club's recent match against Greenock Morton during which players wore black armbands.

The couple's Euromillions win in 2011 was one of the biggest lottery jackpots in Europe and followed a series of rollovers.

They later described how they stayed awake all night after discovering their good fortune at about midnight as they checked their tickets on the BBC's Red Button text service.

The couple made a donation of £1m to the Scottish independence campaign ahead of the 2014 referendum, and continued donating to the SNP afterwards.

Last year they confirmed that they were to divorce after 38 years of marriage.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was "incredibly sad" to hear of Mr Weir's death.

After Mr Weir's death, the family issued a statement thanking staff of University Hospital Ayr for their "care and compassion".

Mr Weir, who previously worked as a television cameraman, is survived by his two adult children.