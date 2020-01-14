Snow, ice and more gales to follow Storm Brendan

Image caption A tree crashed into the garden of a house in the Garthdee area of Aberdeen

Storm Brendan is set to be followed by icy patches, wintry showers and more gales in parts of Scotland which could lead to further travel disruption.

High winds and flooding caused problems across the country on Monday with trees brought down and ferry sailing cancelled.

A fresh yellow warning of snow and ice came into effect at 01:00 GMT.

A mountain rescue operation was under way in the central Highlands in "very challenging conditions".

Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team said they were searching for a missing walker in the Ben Alder area.

A separate 24-hour yellow warning of strong southwesterly winds has also been issued for Tuesday.

The wintry conditions are expected to cause icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The rail network is also likely to be affected and commuters may experience longer journey times.

The snow and ice warning, which will remain in place until 13:00, covers Central Scotland, Tayside, Fife, Angus, Perth and Kinross, Grampian, Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption A Met Office warning for snow and ice is in force for higher areas

The Met Office said: "Icy patches are likely to develop on Monday night and into Tuesday morning as blustery showers fall on cold surfaces, especially untreated roads and pavements.

"Snow showers will become confined northwest of the Great Glen by the end of the morning."

It predicted up to 6cm (2in) could fall on higher ground.

The yellow wind warning covers the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

The Met Office said the gusts could reach 60 to 70mph and further disruption was likely, especially around coasts.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage from Bel Hawson shows waves crashing onto the A83 in Ardrishaig as cars drive along

On Monday, ferry routes covering much of the west coast as well as the Northern Isles were cancelled or disrupted.

In the Garthdee area of Aberdeen one resident thought a branch had blown down when he received a mobile phone alert, triggered by his home CCTV system, at about 16:30.

But when Greg Paluch returned from work he was shocked to discovered a tree had fallen into his garden and landed just inches from his front door.

Mr Paluch, 35, said: "It could have been worse considering the height of the tree. But no one was at home and no-one was hurt - that is the main thing."

A large tree also fell at Maybole in South Ayrshire, partially blocking the A77.

At 22:30 on Monday, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had also issued 28 flood warnings and 16 flood alerts.

Caledonian MacBrayne operations director Robert Morrison told BBC Scotland it was unusual for a storm to be large enough to affect the whole network, but that it was not unprecedented.

He said: "We are in the worst of winter weather conditions and will be probably for a few days more."

Image copyright BBC Weatherwatchers Image caption Waves have been crashing onto the shoreline in Troon

Image copyright Weatherwatcher Lochigirl Image caption The wild weather has also hit Stornoway