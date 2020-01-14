Scotland

Scotland's papers: Queen's seal of approval and miracle wonder drug

  • 14 January 2020
Image caption Scotland's front pages continue to be dominated by the ongoing drama involving Prince Harry and Meghan. The i newspaper says the Queen has approved plans for the royal couple to step back from full-time duties following a summit at Sandringham on Monday.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail headlines its story "Go If You Must" after the Queen issued a statement saying she would have preferred for Harry and Meghan to remain full-time royals, but had "regretfully" agreed for a transition so the pair could spread their time between Canada and the UK.
Image caption The Queen has agreed to Harry and Meghan's new life, writes The Scotsman. The paper also features claims from the SNP that Boris Johnson has abandoned an agreement by all political parties following the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence, not to prevent a future vote.
Image caption The Scottish Sun claims the Queen's statement "made it plain" that she was "deeply upset" by Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from royal life.
Image caption "The Queen's reluctant farewell" is The Daily Telegraph's top headline. Like other newspapers, it features a photograph of Prince Harry kissing the Queen in 2015.
Image caption The Queen's "unprecedented" statement was "unusually informal in tone" but gave no clues as to the details, reports The Times.
Image caption "Gracious Queen grants Harry his wish", is the front page headline of the Scottish Daily Express, which says the monarch has "regretfully" agreed to the couple's request.
Image caption The Herald chooses a different story to focus on, writing that a migraine "wonder" drug has been given the all-clear for use in the Scottish NHS. The paper writes that Fremanezumab is one of a new class of drugs that targets a small protein in nerve cells to block the pain during an attack.
Image caption The idea of a vote on Scottish independence preoccupies The National, which reports that the Institute for Government has published plans for a new campaign and poll this year.
Image caption The case of a man jailed for 19 years for killing a good Samaritan father following a five-day drug binge, makes the front page of the Daily Record. Liam Hay stabbed Anthony McGladrigan after the 51-year-old gave refuge to another man.
Image caption Expectant fathers are compromising patient care and using maternity wards at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary "like a hotel", according to claims in the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland chooses to lead with claims that Dundee-born actor Brian Cox has said he uses cannabis to cope with "frustration at modern politics".
Image caption Fears are growing for the future of Beales department store in Perth after it emerged the retailer, which occupies a unit on St John's Street, was on the verge of administration.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with the investigation into a house fire which claimed the life of a 54-year-old man in Rosehearty on Monday. Andy Fowler died after the blaze at Summers Road.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites