Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scots firms fund militia and killer's prison tapes

  • 17 January 2020
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times leads with an investigation into a private "air war" in Libya which it reports is being funded through two Scottish "ghost" firms. The paper says that a convicted arms dealer used the limited partnerships to pay mercenaries to work for a local militia.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the prison tapes of Robert Black, which will be examined in a new true crime series called Making A Monster, due to be aired on Crime+Investigation UK next month. The paper interviews psychiatrist Dr Richard Badcock who studied Black behind bars.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption One of Scotland's top lawyers said there are "good arguments" that the Scotland Act allows the country to call a second independence referendum, according to The Scotsman. Aidan O'Neill told the paper that his conclusion would need to be tested in court.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with an investigation into allegations that a paramedic posted an image of a burned corpse on his Facebook page. Michael McLaughlan denies the claim and said he was hacked, the paper said.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with Extinction Rebellion protesters who ended a blockade at the entrances to Shell's Aberdeen headquarters on Thursday. Activists arrived at the Altens base at about 06:30 and remained at the site until 19:30 in a bid to "hold Shell to account".
Image copyright The National
Image caption "Ministers' fury" is The National's headline as the paper reports that Labour, Lib Dems and Conservatives voted to remove the EU flag from the Scottish Parliament after Brexit. The paper also quotes a motion submitted by SNP MSP Alasdair Allan which said that Holyrood "should continue to fly the EU flag on its grounds, in line with the democratic decisions of Scotland's voters and MSPs to remain in the EU".
Image copyright Ipaper
Image caption "Vegan boost as 40% of meat eaters cut back" is the headline on the front of the i newspaper, which says the number of people who adopt "flexitarian" diets limiting their consumption of meat has risen.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier reports that a Dundee City Council contractor who organised a golf trip to Spain, which was attended by senior members of staff, was not declared on the authority's hospitality register.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph pictures a jovial Prince Harry at what it dubs his "farewell" function. The paper splashes on the ongoing battle by Brexit supporters for Big Ben to bong to mark Britain leaving the EU on 31 January.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports how staff working for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Frogmore Cottage are being moved to other duties within the Queen's household - a revelation it claims is "the surest sign yet the couple will settle in Canada".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption "Please don't let my son die" is the desperate plea made by the mother of a 13-year-old boy with cystic fibrosis who needs access to a life-saving drug, reports the Scottish Daily Express.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with an 86-year-old woman who went viral after singing the Frank Sinatra hit My Way at a care home Christmas Party. The paper now says Margaret Mackie is "soaring up the charts" after she recorded the song.
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption And Dragons Den personality Theo Paphitis has told the Daily Star his lingerie business is in crisis talks with landlords because of surging rents and "the most challenging retail environment ever".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites