Scotland's papers: Megxit and prison 'zombie drugs' crisis

  • 19 January 2020
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday says under the terms of the "historic deal thrashed out at Sandringham" the Sussexes will cease to be working members of the Royal Family from the spring and will not perform any official duties on behalf of the Queen, "effectively leaving 'The Firm' completely".
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption Under the headline "Hop It" the Sunday Mail reports the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will pay back the £2.4m cost of renovations to their Frogmore Cottage home as well as giving up their HRH titles.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption While its main headline is the"shock palace announcement", the Sunday Post also reports urgent research is needed to cut the death rate of women from asthma.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption "Payback time," is the headline of the Scottish Sun on Sunday. The paper reports that Prince Charles, Harry's father, will continue to fund the couple with his private money.
Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland
Image caption "They're out," says the Sunday Times. The paper reports the Queen issued a statement saying Harry and Meghan would "always be much loved members of my family". It says the deal "amounts to the abdication of the royal 'rock stars'".
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption "Freedom... at a price," says the Sunday Express. The paper reports the couple will become known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Image copyright The Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday reports prisons are losing the war against "zombie drugs". The paper said prisons have a lack of specialised equipment to detect legal highs, many of which are being smuggled into jails soaked in letters from loved ones.
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption After the UK government formally rejected a call from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon for a second independence referendum Scotland on Sunday asks "What now now for indyref2?"
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National reports Scotland has been "Frozen Out" in the UK government's post Brexit planning. It also features a picture of the giant Storm puppet which made its way through Glasgow city centre on Saturday as part of the Celtic Connections festival.

