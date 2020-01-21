Record number of Scots registered with NHS dentist

Image caption NHS registration rates were similar for children and adults

A record number of people in Scotland are registered with an NHS dentist, according to the latest figures.

A total of 5.2 million people were signed up as at 30 September 2019.

The figure represents 95.7% of the Scottish population, and is an increase of 2.3 percentage points on the previous year.

Registration rates were similar for children and adults (94.3% and 96%). The Scottish government said the figures were "very encouraging".

The Dental Statistics report also shows:

99.3% of adults living in the most deprived areas were registered with an NHS dentist compared to 90.2% in the least deprived areas

Registration rates for children living in the most deprived areas were similar to the rates for those living in the least deprived areas

As at 30 September 2019, seven out of 10 registered patients (3.6 million) had seen an NHS dentist within the past two years

Children are more likely than adults to have seen an NHS dentist within the past two years (83.7% compared to 65.4%)

79% of patients living in the most deprived areas had seen a dentist in the previous two years, compared to 88.8% of patients living in the least deprived areas.

For adults, the corresponding figures were 60.8% compared to 71.5%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Scottish government said good dental health can improve general wellbeing

Scotland's Public Health Minister, Joe FitzPatrick, urged people "to ensure they take regular advantage of their right to a free dental check".

He added: "Substantial investment by the Scottish government, along with actions taken by NHS boards, means that nearly twice as many people were registered for NHS dental services at September 2019 than was the case in September 2007.

"Improving people's dental health can contribute greatly to wellbeing, but they need to be able to access NHS dental services - having your teeth actually checked is key."

Private care

Scotland's chief dental officer has previously sought to reassure dentists and patients over plans to move away from regular six-monthly checkups.

Margie Taylor said in June 2018 that seeing a dentist once a year - or even once every two years - is enough for many patients.

Some dentists argue this could make it harder for them to spot diseases such as mouth cancer.

And they said it could see the wealthy paying for private dental care - while the poor have less access to a dentist.

The Scottish government's Oral Health Improvement Plan says NHS dental services should focus on preventing oral health disease, meeting the needs of the ageing population, and reducing oral health inequalities between Scotland's rich and poor.