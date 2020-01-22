Criminal cash diverted to fund youth projects

Image copyright Gordon Bain Image caption A project at Eden Court Theatre in Inverness is among those that will benefit from the fund

Youth projects throughout Scotland are set to benefit from nearly £20m recovered from criminals.

CashBack for Communities is a Scottish government scheme that takes money recovered under proceeds of crime laws and invests it into communities.

Many of the projects selected for funding help young people who are deemed at risk of falling into a life of crime and anti-social behaviour.

A total of 24 organisations have now been awarded funding by the scheme.

This tranche of funding, for £19m, takes the programme's total investment to more than £110m since it began in 2008.

Organisations benefitting from the fund for the first time include Inverness' Eden Court arts project, the Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 project, based in Midlothian, Cyrenians, and the SPFL.

'Potentially life-transforming'

They join a list of more than 20 groups receiving funding, which also includes Action for Children, Barnardos, Celtic Football Club Foundation, Rangers Charity Foundation, Police Scotland's peer mentoring project, the Princes' Trust and the SFA.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said it was a "unique and potentially life-transforming programme".

He added: "This phase of [the cash back scheme] has a particular focus on projects that support young people and communities most affected by crime.

"Since the programme began in 2008 we have delivered over two and a half million activities and opportunities for young people across Scotland and I am delighted that many further young people will be supported and inspired over the next three years."

Lyndsey Ritchie, who is a youth work coordinator at the Mayfield and Easthouses Youth 2000 project, said: "We can now plan ahead with the young people and community stakeholders in the knowledge that this service, the only one of its kind in the authority, has been secured for the next three years - a luxury in this challenging financial climate".