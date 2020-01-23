Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Disastrous' ferry contract and 'Gaelic first' schools

  • 23 January 2020
Image caption The Herald leads with the inquiry into the delayed delivery of two CalMac ferries from the Ferguson shipyard on the Clyde. The paper says MSPs have been told that the contract was awarded to the yard despite it not having the space to build the ferries together. Taxpayers could now face a £250m bill after the yard was taken into public hands.
Image caption The Scotsman highlights the announcement by the council for the Western Isles - Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - that all primary one pupils are to be automatically enrolled in Gaelic medium education from next year. Under the new policy, pupils will be taught in Gaelic and will only start learning English from P4. Parents will have to "opt out" if they want English taught to their children earlier.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail attempts to draw comparisons between the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex on its front page. But its main story is on the Chinese virus, saying questions have been raised over the UK's response. The paper has spoken to air passengers who arrived in London from Wuhan who say they had not been subject to any screening. Other countries "have introduced more rigorous checks", the paper says.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says the mystery virus "could be as deadly a Spanish Flu". The warning comes from the Department of Health after several cases were identified outside China.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the bizarre story of a 75-year-old man who spotted his own headstone on a grave in Forfar. Alan Hattel says his estranged wife bought the plot and stone without his knowledge to save their children money - leaving the dates of their future deaths blank.
Image caption The Daily Record reports that former first minister Alex Salmond will go on trial on 9 March accused of a series of sexual offences against 10 women. Mr Salmond, who denies all 14 charges against him, appeared at a procedural hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday.
Image caption The Times suggests Boris Johnson is preparing to clash with the United States on three issues - tax, trade and foreign affairs. According to the paper, Mr Johnson is planning a levy on large technology companies such as Facebook and Google. Clashes could also happen over the UK's stance on Huawei and also the Iran nuclear deal, the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on allegations that Amazon boss Jeff Bezos's phone was hacked by Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. The paper has spoken to UN investigators who say the Saudi crown prince personally attempted to "intimidate" Bezos with a WhatsApp message suggesting he had incriminating information about Bezos's extramarital affair following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi Arabia adamantly denied the claims - calling them "absolutely silly". The government did not respond to the UN investigators' intimidation allegation.
Image caption The National leads with a warning that Brexit "could leave Scotland more at risk of a terrorist attack". The paper says the warning comes from a senior "Brussels security chief" who told Scottish journalists that Britain's police and security services may be frozen out of a top-level Europe-wide database.
Image caption The Daily Star reports that one of the most famous bingo calls - "two fat ladies" for the number 88 - is being changed to appeal to "snowflakes". The paper says online gaming site Foxy Bingo is considering changing traditional calls later year. "Christmas cake 38" would become "avocado on a plate", "time for tea 83" would be "gluten free" and as for 88? "Wills and Kate."
Image caption The Press and Journal says health workers in NHS Grampian are considering industrial action amid claims of bullying by bosses. The paper says drivers who deliver medical equipment will be joined by store workers in voting on whether to take action short of striking.
Image caption The Courier's Angus and Dundee edition reports that the sudden closure of Broughty Ferry police station has brought further pressure on justice secretary Humza Yousaf. The station ceiling collapsed hours after Mr Yousaf dismissed fears of crumbling police estates as "hyperbole", it says.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites