A small number of patients in Scottish hospitals are being tested after showing symptoms of coronavirus, BBC Scotland understands.

It is not yet known which hospitals are treating the patients.

The new strain of the virus has so far killed 17 people in China and there have been more than 500 confirmed cases.

Two Chinese cities, Wuhan and Huanggang, have gone into lockdown in a bid to control its spread.

Authorities have suspended planes and trains in and out of Wuhan - a city of 11 million people - as well as all public transport within the city.

Similar measures will take effect in nearby Huanggang, a city of more than seven million, as of midnight.

Prof Juergen Haas, head of infection medicine at Edinburgh University told BBC Scotland there were three suspected cases in Edinburgh.

He said the patients all had respiratory symptoms and had been in Wuhan in the last 14 days.

He said it was "very likely" that cases would be confirmed in the UK.

"In any European countries there is a danger that these cases occur," he said. "Here at the University of Edinburgh we have more than 2,000 students from China and they are always coming and going back to China so we are relatively sure we will have cases in the UK from travellers coming back from China."

He warned that the spread of the virus might increase as more people travelled around for Chinese New Year, within China and to other countries.

Any suspected cases have to be isolated and staff dealing with them must wear protective clothes including gloves, masks and goggles.

Elderly people and those with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.

Singapore is the latest country to have registered a confirmed case. The 66-year-old man had travelled to the city state from Wuhan and is being held in an isolation room.

The new strain of coronavirus is believed to have originated at a market in Wuhan. One resident of the city said the atmosphere felt like "the end of the world".

The lockdown comes as millions of Chinese people travel across the country for the forthcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

Another Wuhan resident said on social media site Weibo that they were on the "verge of tears" when they heard about the closures.