Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 17 - 24 January

  • 24 January 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Presentational white space
The Chapel of St Mary and St Nathalan (or Cowie Chapel), just north of Stonehaven Image copyright Colin Simpson
Image caption Colin Simpson from Dunfermline snapped this lovely image of The Chapel of St Mary and St Nathalan, or Cowie Chapel, just north of Stonehaven.
Colourful sky at Tarlair Image copyright Rosemary Mitchell
Image caption Rosemary Mitchell took this image at Tarlair and said she loved the beautiful sky.
Castle Campbell Image copyright John McGuinness
Image caption John McGuinness from Dunfermline sent in this rear view of Castle Campbell from Dollar Glen.
A sunset under the silhouette of an island Image copyright Charlotte Mann
Image caption Charlotte Mann from Arran snapped this sunset on Sunday over the Holy Isle in the Firth of Clyde.
Sun splitting the trees Image copyright Simon Hounsome
Image caption Simon Hounsome was out walking with his wife at the weekend on Scotly hill, near Banchory, when he took this picture.
The Sgt Harry Lawrie BEM memorial at the summit of Ben Ledi Image copyright David MacInnes
Image caption David MacInnes completed his first hill walk of the decade and took this picture of the Sgt Harry Lawrie BEM memorial at the summit of Ben Ledi.
Presentational white space
The sun setting behind Edinburgh Castle Image copyright David Reilly
Image caption David Reilly caught the sun setting behind Edinburgh Castle.
Dog with view from the Pentland Hills in the background Image copyright Danny McCafferty
Image caption Danny McCafferty took a Sunday stroll up the Pentland Hills and sent in this picture.
Presentational white space
Loch Ba on Rannoch Moor Image copyright Scott Struthers
Image caption Scott Struthers visited Loch Ba on Rannoch Moor towards Glen Coe and caught some reflections on the water. He said: "I spent a morning here taking in the stunning scenery".
Queen Street, Glasgow Image copyright John Houston
Image caption John Houston captured "a cold, wet and wintery late afternoon in Glasgow".
An abandoned Winnie the Pooh Image copyright Stuart Neville
Image caption Stuart Neville said "poor old Pooh" after he stumbled across him abandoned on a street in Glasgow.
Red sky Image copyright Anita Stewart
Image caption Anita Stewart was leaving her house to take her daughter for an early morning swim when she snapped a picture of this sky.
The sun beginning to rise with the silhouette of a lighthouse Image copyright Malcolm Smith
Image caption Malcolm Smith said this was a typical view at this time of year from his home in Boddam, Aberdeenshire.
stag in Glencoe Image copyright Roy Whittaker
Image caption Roy Whittaker was in Glencoe and said: "The sun was shining on the deer and the pose meant it was the right time to take a picture".
Rogie Falls Image copyright Fiona Duffy
Image caption Fiona Duffy from Beauly visited Rogie Falls on the Black Water in Rosshire on Monday and documented her trip.
Chinese lanterns on cathedral ceiling Image copyright Janina Doly
Image caption Janina Doly sent in this picture of the ceiling at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh festooned with Chinese lanterns in celebration of Chinese New Year and as part of the current Burns and Beyond festival.
Fisherman's ropes on the Isle of Moussa Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss was on the Isle of Moussa when these three, neatly secured fisherman's ropes on the jetty caught her eye as an interesting photo.
A bridge Image copyright Gordon Milligan
Image caption Gordon Milligan said this was the oldest iron bridge in Scotland and was renovated in 2012. It is situated in the north of Broughty Ferry.
A sunset over Bath Street in Glasgow Image copyright Rebecca Scott
Image caption Rebecca Scott sent in this picture of a sunset over Bath Street in Glasgow.
Sunset and silhouette of a person Image copyright Ian Davidson
Image caption Ian Davidson said: "My partner and I almost literally stopped in our tracks as this stunning scene appeared while driving past Clunie Loch".
Crashing waves at Prestwick seafront Image copyright Ed Clack
Image caption Ed Clack took this picture of waves crashing over the old bathing pool and an array of wash along the seafront walkway in Prestwick.
Waterfalls at The Hermitage Image copyright Eric Niven
Image caption Eric Niven said he thought the waterfalls at The Hermitage, Dunkeld were looking spectacular.
A tree ad nice landscape Image copyright Tom Bielawski
Image caption Tom Bielawski visited a wildlife safari park just outside Aviemore on Tuesday and said it was a great day.
The Falkirk tunne; Image copyright Jennifer Cameron
Image caption Jennifer Cameron took this picture of the Falkirk tunnel. She stumbled across it while walking the John Muir way with a friend and said it was pretty eerie.
Shadow of a dog and its owner on a path lined with trees Image copyright Davy Holt
Image caption Davy Holt from Inverness said: "As the sun was going down me and my Jack Russell/Parson terrier Poppy cast some very long shadows in Daviot Woods".
Presentational white space
Buchannan Street, Glasgow on a cold afternoon Image copyright Michael O'Kane
Image caption Michael O'Kane from Bridge of Earn sent in this black and white picture of Buchannan Street on a cold afternoon.
Presentational white space

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

Related Topics