Your pictures of Scotland: 17 - 24 January

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
Colin Simpson
Colin Simpson from Dunfermline snapped this lovely image of The Chapel of St Mary and St Nathalan, or Cowie Chapel, just north of Stonehaven.
Rosemary Mitchell
Rosemary Mitchell took this image at Tarlair and said she loved the beautiful sky.
John McGuinness
John McGuinness from Dunfermline sent in this rear view of Castle Campbell from Dollar Glen.
Charlotte Mann
Charlotte Mann from Arran snapped this sunset on Sunday over the Holy Isle in the Firth of Clyde.
Simon Hounsome
Simon Hounsome was out walking with his wife at the weekend on Scotly hill, near Banchory, when he took this picture.
David MacInnes
David MacInnes completed his first hill walk of the decade and took this picture of the Sgt Harry Lawrie BEM memorial at the summit of Ben Ledi.
David Reilly
David Reilly caught the sun setting behind Edinburgh Castle.
Danny McCafferty
Danny McCafferty took a Sunday stroll up the Pentland Hills and sent in this picture.
Scott Struthers
Scott Struthers visited Loch Ba on Rannoch Moor towards Glen Coe and caught some reflections on the water. He said: "I spent a morning here taking in the stunning scenery".
John Houston
John Houston captured "a cold, wet and wintery late afternoon in Glasgow".
Stuart Neville
Stuart Neville said "poor old Pooh" after he stumbled across him abandoned on a street in Glasgow.
Anita Stewart
Anita Stewart was leaving her house to take her daughter for an early morning swim when she snapped a picture of this sky.
Malcolm Smith
Malcolm Smith said this was a typical view at this time of year from his home in Boddam, Aberdeenshire.
Roy Whittaker
Roy Whittaker was in Glencoe and said: "The sun was shining on the deer and the pose meant it was the right time to take a picture".
Fiona Duffy
Fiona Duffy from Beauly visited Rogie Falls on the Black Water in Rosshire on Monday and documented her trip.
Janina Doly
Janina Doly sent in this picture of the ceiling at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh festooned with Chinese lanterns in celebration of Chinese New Year and as part of the current Burns and Beyond festival.
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss was on the Isle of Moussa when these three, neatly secured fisherman's ropes on the jetty caught her eye as an interesting photo.
Gordon Milligan
Gordon Milligan said this was the oldest iron bridge in Scotland and was renovated in 2012. It is situated in the north of Broughty Ferry.
Rebecca Scott
Rebecca Scott sent in this picture of a sunset over Bath Street in Glasgow.
Ian Davidson
Ian Davidson said: "My partner and I almost literally stopped in our tracks as this stunning scene appeared while driving past Clunie Loch".
Ed Clack
Ed Clack took this picture of waves crashing over the old bathing pool and an array of wash along the seafront walkway in Prestwick.
Eric Niven
Eric Niven said he thought the waterfalls at The Hermitage, Dunkeld were looking spectacular.
Tom Bielawski
Tom Bielawski visited a wildlife safari park just outside Aviemore on Tuesday and said it was a great day.
Jennifer Cameron
Jennifer Cameron took this picture of the Falkirk tunnel. She stumbled across it while walking the John Muir way with a friend and said it was pretty eerie.
Davy Holt
Davy Holt from Inverness said: "As the sun was going down me and my Jack Russell/Parson terrier Poppy cast some very long shadows in Daviot Woods".
Michael O'Kane
Michael O'Kane from Bridge of Earn sent in this black and white picture of Buchannan Street on a cold afternoon.
