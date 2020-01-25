Scotland

Scotland's papers: Health board 'crisis' and gangsters kill pet dog

  • 25 January 2020
Image caption The i leads with the health board responsible for running the NHS in Glasgow being placed in special measures after more problems emerged following the infection scandal at the city's super-hospital. The paper reports how health secretary Jeane Freeman said "urgent action" was needed to address a series of issues discovered after NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde was subjected to closer monitoring.
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on the same story, saying Ms Freeman is facing fresh calls for her resignation after NHS Great Glasgow and Clyde was moved to the highest level of special measures. The Scottish Conservatives have accused the SNP government of trying to "reshuffle its way out of a crisis".
Image caption The Sun is one of several papers to lead with the killing of a pet dog which was caught up in a gangland shooting. The paper says the dog was hit by a stray bullet while being walked by his innocent owner.
Image caption The Daily Record goes with the same story, saying three hitmen armed with guns and knives were targeting a gangland rival in Cumbernauld when the Maltichon called Henry was killed. Its owner was also shot in the hand.
Image caption And The Star says the intended target was shot in the back in a revenge attack moments after parking his car outside a family member's house.
Image caption The Herald says an un-named Scottish university is hoping to take part in new clinical trials of a controversial electrical brain therapy that promises to "wean drug addicts off everything from heroin to nicotine with no cravings or side effects". The trials would be based on neuro-electric therapy (NET) which was developed by a Scottish surgeon in the 1970s.
Image caption A bold image of Taylor Swift features on the Times' front page, with the paper reporting the singer's comments about how she developed an eating disorder after comments about her body. Meanwhile, its splash reveals the findings of a review into police handling of fraud cases. It found only one in 200 officers was dedicated to investigating the crime, despite the fact there were nearly four million incidents a year in England and Wales.
Image caption The National launches its own Fact Check campaign, which it says will "examine claims about Scotland in great depth, and work out exactly why they are false (or otherwise)". The paper has accused "the Unionist press" and political ranks of being "full of people who are happy to say anything and everything about independence".
Image caption The Daily Express front page has a royal theme, with a survey apparently revealing the "crisis of public confidence facing the Royal Family" and its future role, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as full-time royals. A trail at the bottom of the page suggests that the Windsors will always have a home with the Express - it promises more on the story on pages 4, 5, 6 and 7 and then adds "Plus Kate's royal cuties pages 16&17".
Image caption 'Wombles Wanted' is the rallying cry of the beloved children's character as it encourages readers to join the Daily Mail's fight against "the blight of litter". With the expert help of the furry eco-warriors, the paper hopes to enlist a million volunteers to join its litter clean-up events across the UK.
Image caption The Courier leads with a crimewave by teenage vandals in Invergowrie spreading to Dundee city centre. The paper says 16 cars were damaged in two hours near Dundee Technology Park and Ninewells Hospital. NHS staff who reported the vandalism on Thursday night have been urged to help police with their inquiries.

