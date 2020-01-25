Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People across the world have been taking precautions against the virus, including some in Edinburgh

All five people being tested for coronavirus in Scotland have been given the all-clear.

The patients had all recently visited Wuhan in China, where the outbreak originated.

The Scottish government confirmed the results and said that although the risk to the public remained low, the situation was being closely monitored.

Globally there are more than 1,400 confirmed cases of the virus which has killed 41 people in China.

The total number of people checked for the flu-like condition across the UK is now 31, but there have been no confirmed cases.

Four out of the five people tested in Scotland are Chinese nationals.

An incident team was set up to deal with the threat of coronavirus in Scotland as the tests were being carried out.

England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, has said there is a "fair chance" that the UK will see some cases.

BBC Scotland understands that one of those tested in Edinburgh was a Chinese student who had become unwell after visiting family in Wuhan.

He was believed to have first been in the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before being transferred to the Western, where the Regional Infectious Diseases Unit is located.

It is not known where the other patients were being treated.

The Scottish government previously said two of those being tested had already been diagnosed with flu. The other three were tested on a precautionary basis.

On Friday, Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood said: "Scotland is well prepared for these types of outbreaks - we have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues and the UK was one of the first countries in the world to develop a test for the new virus.

"I am being kept fully informed about the precautionary steps being taken, including timely updates on the patients who are currently being tested."

Officials are trying to trace about 2,000 people who have flown in to the UK from Wuhan in the past fortnight.

Virus spread 'accelerating'

A public health hub is being set up at Heathrow, consisting of clinicians and other public health officials.

The virus, which is new to science, has now spread to 10 countries outside China, including France, the US and Australia.

In China, travel restrictions have already hit several affected cities and President Xi Jinping has warned the spread of the virus is "accelerating".

Health Protection Scotland is advising travellers returning from Wuhan who become unwell with a sore throat, cough or breathing difficulty - with or without fever - within 14 days of their return, to call their GP or NHS 24 to see if further assessment is needed.

How is the outbreak affecting Chinese students in Scotland?

Dundee University has 34 students from Wuhan studying in Dundee as a result of its partnership with Wuhan University. Five members of staff returned from a visit to Wuhan last week. No health concerns have been raised.

Aberdeen University said five of its staff members visited Wuhan recently. Four returned to the university three or more weeks ago while the fourth is working from home as a precautionary measure.

Any students who have been in China, or other areas where incidents of infection have been reported, within the last 14 days, and are experiencing respiratory symptoms, should contact their GP or NHS 24.

Students should be careful if receiving packages from areas where the virus is present, especially if they contain food items.

