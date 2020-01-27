Image copyright Supreme Court Image caption Lord Hodge's appointment means the court's most senior judges are both Scots lawyers

A senior Scottish judge, Lord Hodge, has been appointed deputy president of the UK Supreme Court.

He takes over from another Scot, Lord Reed, who is now president of the court following the retirement of Lady Hale.

Educated in Perthshire, Edinburgh and Cambridge, Lord Hodge, 66, has served as a Supreme Court judge since 2013.

Some of his most high profile cases have involved the former Rangers Football Club.

At the Court of Session in 2012 he approved the handing over of the club to liquidators BDO.

In 2017 he delivered the Supreme Court's ruling in favour of HM Revenue and Customs over the club's use of Employee Benefit Trusts.

Of the 12 Supreme Court judges, two are Scottish - and both have been appointed to senior positions in recent weeks since the retirement of Lady Hale.

Lord Hodge said: "I feel honoured to have this opportunity and look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues from each of the jurisdictions of the United Kingdom in upholding the rule of law."

Lady Hale, whose distinctive brooch collection grabbed the headlines during deliberations on the UK government's proroguing of parliament, stepped down earlier this month as president of the Supreme Court.

Her successor Lord Reed was sworn in as the new president on 13 January.

The Supreme court is the final court of appeal for all UK civil cases, as well as criminal cases for England, Wales and Northern Ireland.