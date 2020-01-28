Scotland's most and least deprived areas named

Image copyright Google

Parts of Greenock town centre have ranked highest for levels of deprivation in Scotland, according to official figures.

It sits at the top of the Scottish Index of Multiple Deprivation (SIMD) - a measure considering seven criteria including income and health.

Ferguslie Park in Paisley was named as the most deprived area in the previous index, but this time was ranked third.

Stockbridge, in Edinburgh, has been named as having the least deprivation.

The findings, which are published by the Scottish government every four years, involve ranking 6,976 "datazones", effectively small postcode areas, across Scotland based on levels of income, employment, health, education, housing, access to services and crime. Overall scores are then calculated for each datazone.

Image caption Areas in red are in the most-deprived 10% of the country according to SIMD

Image caption Dark blue is the least deprived 10% of Scotland, according to SIMD

Carntyne West and Haghill, in Glasgow, was the second most deprived.

It was followed by part of Ferguslie Park, which was named as the most deprived area in the previous two indexes. Another part of Ferguslie Park was also in the top 10 most-deprived areas.

The 10 most-deprived areas in Scotland:

Greenock Town Centre and East Central, Inverclyde

Carntyne West and Haghill, Glasgow City

Paisley Ferguslie, Renfrewshire

Alloa South and East, Clackmannanshire

Buckhaven, Denbeath and Muiredge, Fife

Cliftonville, North Lanarkshire

Paisley Ferguslie, Renfrewshire

Inverness Merkinch, Highland

Linlathen and Midcraigie, Dundee City

North Barlanark and Easterhouse South, Glasgow City

Edinburgh and Aberdeen each had four of the 10 areas with the least deprivation, with East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire also having one area each in the 10 least-deprived areas.

The 10 least-deprived areas in Scotland:

Stockbridge, City of Edinburgh

West End North, Aberdeen City

Midstocket, Aberdeen City

Marchmont West, City of Edinburgh

Midstocket, Aberdeen City

Blackhall, City of Edinburgh

South Castlehill and Thorn, East Dunbartonshire

Morningside, City of Edinburgh

West End South, Aberdeen City

Netherlee, East Renfrewshire

Image caption The dark red areas are the most-deprived and the dark blue are least deprived according to SIMD

The statisticians who put together the index say that "deprived" does not just mean "poor" or "low income".

It can also mean people have fewer resources and opportunities, for example in health and education.

One area may score well on educational outcomes for example, but have poor health and access to services.