Image copyright Google Image caption The men forced their way into the woman's home in Milton

Police are hunting for three men responsible for a "cowardly" attack on a 69-year-old woman in her own home.

The trio were armed with weapons when they forced their way into the house in Milton, Glasgow.

Their victim suffered a serious facial injury during the break-in to the property on Castlebay Street at about 15:25 on Monday.

Officers suspect the men were looking for someone they thought might have been in the house, but was not.

The woman managed to contact a relative after the incident, who took her to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

No one else was hurt and the woman has since been discharged.

The suspects are described as white, Scottish and in their mid to late 20s. One man was wearing a grey hoodie and another wore a dark baseball cap.

The getaway vehicle may have been a Volkswagen Golf, police said. Officers are currently checking CCTV and speaking to neighbours.

Insp Craig Warren said he was keen to speak to potential witnesses, particularly those with mobile phone or dashcam footage.

He said: "Whatever the reason, to attack someone in their home, particularly an older person, is cowardly. The house is in a busy residential area with high rise flats nearby and I'm sure someone will have seen or heard the men either in the house or running to the car and driving off.

"It's possible the car may have been driving about the streets before the attack so I would ask anyone who was in Castlebay Street or nearby yesterday afternoon to get in touch."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.