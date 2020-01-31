Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland: 24 - 31 January

  • 31 January 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 24 and 31 January. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Kirkcaldy beach Image copyright Saskia Dade
Image caption Saskia Dade wanted to share this beautiful sunrise she captured over Kirkcaldy beach, while she waited for a colleague.
At Kingsbarns beach, near St Andrews, these Turnstone's quick reaction managed to beat the breaking wave. Image copyright Chris Reekie
Image caption At Kingsbarns beach, near St Andrews, Chris Reekie snapped these Turnstones as they beat the breaking wave
Aerial image of a tree-lined path at Zetland Park in Grangemouth Image copyright David Wilkinson
Image caption This aerial image of a tree-lined path at Zetland Park in Grangemouth was taken by David Wilkinson, from Denny.
Leaderfoot Viaduct from above Image copyright Kyle Rowley
Image caption Kyle Rowley, from Edinburgh, took this photo of the Leaderfoot Viaduct in the Scottish Borders with his new drone.
Squirrel Image copyright Roy Mitchell
Image caption Roy Mitchell spotted this squirrel in Perth. "It dashed from its shelter in the pelting rain to get a snack, before heading back under the pine tree," he said.
Pentland Hills Image copyright Neil MacNeill
Image caption The Pentland Hills seen from Turnhouse Hill on a snowy afternoon - taken by Neil MacNeill, from Edinburgh
Students in red capes jumping in the air on a pier Image copyright Gayle McIntyre
Image caption Gayle McIntyre captured undergraduate students at the University of St Andrews taking part in the first traditional Pier Walk of the year.
Snow in Glentress forest Image copyright Martin Holt
Image caption Fresh snow had fallen in Glentress Forest in the Borders but the sun was breaking through the trees as Martin Holt enjoyed a run along the trail.
Strathy East Beach Image copyright Mairi Anne Cormack
Image caption "One boy and his dog, on his birthday trip to Strathy East Beach, Sutherland," says Mairi Anne Cormack. There was wind and hail but they had the vast beach to themselves for most of the morning, she added.
Aberdeen Harbour Image copyright Paul Fowler
Image caption Paul Fowler took this long exposure shot of the operations centre at Aberdeen harbour against the blue sky. "A perfect winter afternoon's weather," he said.
A dog's shadow on a bale of hay Image copyright Robert Hogg
Image caption Robert Hogg sent in this picture of his dog Flynn's shadow on the bales at Scurdie Ness, Angus.
The Hidden Valley in Glencoe Image copyright Adam Cuthbertson
Image caption The Hidden Valley in Glencoe - taken by Adam Cuthbertson, of Rutherglen.
Pictures hanging from the ceiling of the GoMa Image copyright Fiona Miller
Image caption These colourful pictures were hanging from the ceiling of the Gallery of Modern Art in Glasgow when Fiona Miller visited last week.
Crail Harbour East Neuk of Fife Image copyright Frank McCafferty
Image caption Frank McCafferty submitted this picture of Crail Harbour in the East Neuk of Fife.
Kibble Palace Image copyright Stuart Neville
Image caption Stuart Neville sent in this picture of the Kibble Palace at the Botanic Gardens, Glasgow on "a beautiful, bright winters day".
A dog walking in snow Image copyright Alan Black
Image caption Alan Black captured Ott enjoying a wintery walk down a snowy lane in Huntly, Aberdeenshire.
A medieval view of Elgin Cathedral Image copyright Christopher Hart
Image caption Christopher Hart sent us this view of Elgin Cathedral, following a visit on Sunday. He said it was an "amazing place" with "stunning architecture".
Horse at Bullers of Buchan Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Alex Grant spotted this "beautiful beast" during a walk at the Bullers of Buchan in Aberdeenshire.
A windsurfer on the cold waters at Gosford Bay, Longniddry with a lovely backdrop of Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill Image copyright John McCallay
Image caption John McCallay sent in this picture of a windsurfer on the cold waters of Gosford Bay, Longniddry, where Edinburgh Castle and Calton Hill was the backdrop.
A robin hiding under a wheel Image copyright John Lang
Image caption John Lang visited Glencoe and said it was so cold that even this robin sought some shelter from the snow.
Newburgh Image copyright Tom Bielawski
Image caption As the sun went down at Newburgh beach in Aberdeenshire, Tom Bielawski spotted a large herd of seals.
Sebastian Inkster taking part in junior version of Up Helly Aa festival in Shetland Image copyright Norman Watson
Image caption Sebastian Inkster, 13, took part in the junior version of the Up Helly Aa festival in Shetland - this picture was sent in by his dad, Norman Watson.

