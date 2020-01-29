Scotland's deer population 'should be cut'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is thought there could be up to one million deer in mainland Scotland

The number of deer in Scotland should be cut sharply, a report has recommended.

A review into the management of Scotland's deer said Highland populations should not exceed 10 per square kilometre.

This amounts to a halving of the population in some areas.

The review has recommended a series of measures, including abolishing the close season for males and reducing it for females.

The Scottish government ordered the review of deer management because of concerns of a population explosion.

In the Cairngorm National Park, the report says that current levels are at 15 to 20 or more of red deer per square kilometre across many areas of open hill land.

The Deer Working Group said more culling should be encouraged to reduce the risk of Lyme Disease which can come from ticks that live on deer.

The report's authors also want to see a removal of the ban on night sights being used to hunt deer and a relaxation of the restrictions in place around night shooting.

How are deer culled?

Image copyright Getty Images

In Scotland, the annual cull of deer is carried out by shooting or by "live capture".

According to the Deer Working Group, more than 100,000 deer are shot each year, but only a small number are captured live.

Some campaigners have called for deer numbers to be controlled by contraceptive darts rather than shooting.

However, a report for the Deer Initiative, a group dedicated to managing deer numbers in England and Wales, found that the use of such darts would have a limited immediate impact on population levels.

The group has called for "greater investment in improving deer management" as it would produce "substantial savings" in the cost of damage caused by deer.

"As Scottish Natural Heritage [SNH] has concluded, the available evidence indicates that if deer densities were lower across much of Scotland, the benefits arising from deer could be largely maintained and many of the costs reduced, leading to enhanced public benefits," the report says.

SNH is the public body that is responsible for implementing Scotland's deer legislation.

The working group recommended that SNH should be allocating a "significantly greater share of its resources" to the management of deer.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There are four types of deer in Scotland (clockwise from L) Red, roe, sika and fallow

An SNH spokesperson said: "We are currently considering the recommendations in the Deer Working Group's report. We appreciate all the hard work behind this significant report, and look forward to working with the Scottish government and other stakeholders to improve the way deer are managed in Scotland."

Four species of wild deer occur in mainland Scotland - red and roe deer, which are native to Scotland, and fallow and sika deer, which are not native to Scotland.

The total population could be approaching one million, according to the working group.