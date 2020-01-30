Image copyright Getty Images

A case of coronavirus is likely in Scotland in the coming days, according to a Scottish government source.

So far 7,700 cases of the virus have been confirmed in China, with the death toll standing at 170.

The Foreign Office has said it is "working urgently" to fly about 200 British nationals back to the UK from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Scottish laboratories will be able to start testing for the Wuhan strain of the virus in the coming weeks.

Currently, samples taken from patients in Scotland who need to be tested for the virus have to be sent to a Public Health England facility in London.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption What are viruses? And how do they spread?

Once the tests are received by the laboratory in London, it can take between 24 and 48 hours for a result to be known.

In that time, those being tested are isolated to avoid the virus spreading. Depending on their symptoms, they are either told to isolate themselves at home or could be kept isolated in hospital.

As of Thursday, 11 patients in Scotland had been tested for coronavirus, and all results were negative. The majority were well enough to isolate themselves at home, but some were treated in hospital.

Virology testing centres in Glasgow and Edinburgh will get the ability to test for the virus first, followed by labs in Aberdeen and Dundee. Inverness will also be given some testing ability.

Health officials warn travellers returning to Scotland from Wuhan to stay indoors and avoid contact with others where possible for 14 days after returning, even if they have no symptoms.

This is because the incubation period for the virus is believed to be between one and 14 days. Experts think that it is infectious during this time - before symptoms show.

For those who develop symptoms (which include a high temperature, cough, chest tightness and shortness of breath) within two weeks of travel to the Chinese city should contact NHS24 on 111.

What are the symptoms?

Coronaviruses are common, and typically cause mild respiratory conditions, such as a cough or runny nose.

But some are more serious - such as the deadly Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers).

This outbreak - known as novel coronavirus (nCoV) - is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

It seems to start with a fever, followed by a dry cough and then, after a week, leads to shortness of breath.

But in more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Most of those who died have been elderly people, suffering from other chronic diseases including Parkinson's and diabetes.

There is not yet a specific anti-viral treatment for the infection, so people with the virus are currently being treated for their symptoms.

Researchers are racing to develop a vaccine, though, with one lab in California planning for a potential vaccine to enter human trials by June or July.

Prof Yvonne Doyle, medical director and director of health protection for Public Health England, said the first UK case is likely to come from someone already in the country.

As of Wednesday, a total of 130 tests had been carried out on people across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - all with negative results.

The UK government said the risk to the population remains low.

Learn more about the new virus

Image copyright Getty

Have you been affected by any of the issues raised? You can share your experience by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: