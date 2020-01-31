Scotland

Papers: Commiseration and jubilation as UK leaves the EU

  • 31 January 2020
Image caption The Daily Record has designed its own version of the Brexit celebration coin. Above the headline "Short Changed" the paper's "commiseration coin" states leaving the EU will leave the UK "isolated, worse off, weaker and divided".
Image caption The National urges Europe to "Leave a light on for Scotland" as 62% of the population voted to remain in the EU.
Image caption The Scotsman features an image of the Union Jack, Saltire and EU flag flying outside Holyrood above multiple translations of the word "farewell". The paper says the "great adventure" which began on 1 January 1973 will end at 23:00.
Image caption "We did it!" declares the Scottish Daily Express, which has long campaigned for the UK to leave the EU. To highlight that point, the front page features an outline of the UK, tiled with the paper's earlier Brexit-focused editions. The paper also previews Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech, saying he will "herald a new era of renewal and change".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail hails Brexit as a "a new dawn for Britain". The paper also highlights the World Health Organisation's declaration that the coronavirus is now a global emergency. As the outbreak continues to spread outside China the paper warns Scotland is set for cases "within days".
Image caption For the i, Brexit represents a "leap into the unknown". The paper says that questions over the UK's diplomatic and trading future remain "unresolved", at a time when the Bank of England has cut its growth forecast for the UK economy.
Image caption The Herald features a graphic of former Prime Minister Edward Heath signing the treaty for Britain to join the European Economic Community and the current PM Boris Johnson signing the Withdrawal Agreement. The paper's coverage includes an assessment of the UK's 47 years in the EU which its summarises as: "Fishing feuds, butter mountains, bendy bananas and Tory tantrums - it's been a blast."
Image caption Mr Johnson will look to secure a new UK-EU trade deal based on the one agreed between the EU and Canada, reports the Times. However, three EU leaders have told the paper that the bloc will reject any such move unless the UK signs up to EU rules.
Image caption For the Daily Star, today's date holds a different significance "...it's the end of Dry January!"
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the story of a woman who died from breast cancer on her wedding day. Hazel Jack lost her six-year battle with the disease just four hours before she was due to wed childhood sweetheart Jonathan Gauld.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News also leads with Ms Jack's story next to the headline: "Brave to the end". The paper reports the mother-of-one was told by specialists at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital earlier this month that she only had weeks to live.
Image caption The Angus and Dundee edition of The Courier reports police are close to catching a group of vandals responsible for a crime wave in Dundee and Invergowrie. In the most recent incident linked to the gang 16 cars were damaged near Ninewells Hospital in just two hours.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports a man accused of killing three of his passengers in a crash on the A90 in Aberdeenshire broke down in court while describing the accident.

