Scotland's papers: £230m 'ghost ships' and Brexit latest

  • 2 February 2020
Image caption The Sunday Post front page features a new picture of a partially-built CalMac ferry at the Ferguson shipyard in Inverclyde. The paper carries warnings from ferry experts that costs on the project could spiral as a result of the condition of the delayed vessels.
Image caption Elsewhere, the fallout from Brexit day and the prospect of indyref2 dominate the front pages. The Sunday National reports that Unison, Scotland's largest trade union, has backed calls for a second independence referendum.
Image caption The Herald on Sunday also carries the same story with the paper reporting that the union's new position came about at a meeting of its Scottish council where members voted in favour of indyref2 at a time to be determined by the Scottish Parliament.
Image caption A message from the Scottish Greens saying that a second independence referendum is the way "back to Europe" features on the front page of the Scotland on Sunday.
Image caption The prime minister is to "set the tone for an assertive post-Brexit Britain" on Monday, the Sunday Express reports as it shows Mr Johnson bonging a gong as the UK left the EU on Friday.
Image caption British diplomats have been told to sit apart from their EU counterparts in new advice issued by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the Sunday Times reports. The paper says diplomats have been "ordered to make an immediate break with their former EU allies".
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with claims that Rangers star Alfredo Morelos's sports car was targeted by private detectives hired by his wife. A 29-year-old man has been charged with breach of the peace in relation to the incident.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday reports messages sent between the Duke of York and a confidante in 2011 questioned the mental health of one of his accusers, Virginia Giuffre. The paper says it has seen copies of messages which branded Ms Giuffre a "sick girl". The Duke declined to comment, the paper says.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that former Scotland international footballer David Goodwillie, who was ruled to be a rapist by the civil courts despite never facing a criminal trial, was given a standing ovation by Dundee United fans at a dinner for the club's former players.

