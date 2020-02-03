Dry, hot summers could become 'norm' in Scotland

Image copyright Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Dry, hot summers with temperatures of about 30C are set to become the norm in Scotland, a new study suggests.

Researchers say the country should prepare for more like the record-breaking summer of 2018.

It was unusually hot that summer, with a near record high of 31.9C recorded at Bishopton in Renfrewshire.

Unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut substantially, researchers say every summer could be like 2018 towards the end of the century.

The report by researchers from Edinburgh and Oxford universities and Met Office staff analyses UK climate projections.

They suggest there is a substantial increase in the likelihood of temperatures reaching 2018's levels between now and 2050.

And they say the country should start planning now to deal with more frequent higher temperatures brought about as a result of climate change.

What was the summer of 2018 like?

The Met Office said 2018 was the joint hottest on record for the UK.

A heatwave saw temperatures reaching 30C in parts of Scotland during June and July.

The researchers say the warm weather led to an increase in "staycations" and boosted sales of garden furniture, fans and ice cream.

But they found there were a series of negative impacts which may have been under-reported at the time. They include:

Foreign holiday operators and indoor recreation businesses suffered

Fashion retailers reported a drop in profits due to lower sales of coats and jumpers

An increase in pests like wasps, jellyfish and mosquitoes

Lower yields of peas, broccoli, potatoes and cauliflower due to water shortages and pests

A 30% increase in water demand, putting pressure on the utility company

Image caption The "weatherproof" membrane of Glasgow's Science Centre melted in the sun

Other consequences of the heatwave include:

A lack of food and water had a significant impact on grouse numbers

A large number of wildfires damaged newly-planted trees and local biodiversity but could generally be contained

Whisky distilleries were closed longer than normal due to low stream flow in rivers used for cooling

Reports that the roof of the Glasgow Science Centre and asphalt on the roads "melted"

Buckling rails and signal faults caused rail disruption. Rails were painted white to reduce heating and trains had to run at a reduced speed.

'High temperature extremes'

The researchers said many of the issues were not caused by high temperatures alone but some had been made worse by dry weather in the spring and summer.

They concluded that Scotland had been largely able to deal with the hot weather, but with some difficulty.

But they warned that repeated summers with extreme temperatures would "greatly exacerbate" negative impacts.

Human influences had made the heatwave more likely, researchers said, adding that their findings indicate the need to start sustainable long-term planning now to deal with heatwaves in Scotland induced by climate change.

Lead researcher Professor Simon Tett, of the University of Edinburgh's School of GeoSciences, said: "Despite its cool climate, Scotland must start to prepare now for the impact of high-temperature extremes.

"The bottom line is that heatwaves have become more likely because of human-induced climate change."