Scotland's papers: Terrorist freed early and MND news for Ricksen girl

  • 3 February 2020
Image caption Sunday's terror attack on Streatham High street in London makes the majority of the front pages on Monday. The i leads with the news that suspect Sudesh Amman had been released from jail just weeks ago after half of his sentence for terror offences.
Image caption The Scotsman also highlights the attacker's early release and says that Amman was under police surveillance when he stabbed two people on the London high street in what has been described as an "Islamist-inspired" attack.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail asks: "Why did they let him out" and publishes a photograph of the moment an armed under-cover police officer shot the terrorist after he knifed two people.
Image caption The Times Scotland declares the "return of terror to London" and reports that MI5 had Sudesh Amman under surveillance when he made his move on members of the public on Sunday afternoon, knifing a man in the stomach and a woman on a bicycle in the back. The paper said he was wearing a fake suicide vest when he stole a 10in kitchen knife and went on a "stabbing rampage".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with a different, but still dramatic image of the attack and describes a scene where "an unmarked police vehicle drove in front of the terrorist's car" before chasing him down as he struck the victims.
Image caption "Freed to go on the rampage" says the Daily Star of Scotland which claims Sudesh Amman attacked with a stolen knife worth £3.99. It also reports that he had been serving jail time for sharing extremist material before being released last month.
Image caption The Telegraph reports that police had concerns about the 20-year-old but they had been "powerless" to keep him behind bars. It also says the incident will raise questions about how someone apparently under 24-hour surveillance after being released from prison was able to attack innocent people in the middle of the day on a busy high street.
Image caption In the National, SNP officials are reported to welcome comments from former president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, that the EU would give an "enthusiastic" welcome to an independent Scotland. The MP Alyn Smith believes more European leaders will break their silence on Scotland now that Brexit is in motion.
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with an exclusive on the late footballer Fernando Ricksen's family. The paper reveals that the player wept tears of joy before his death last year when a gene test revealed he hadn't passed on MND to his seven-year-old daughter Isabella.
Image caption In Monday's Herald, cardiologists warn that the use of newer, targeted chemotherapy drugs has meant an increase in the risk of heart attack. It reports that patients are developing "unacceptable" and life-threatening heart problems from new treatments.
Image caption Disappointment at the Hydro for Strictly fans is the lead story in the Daily Record. Two shows on the current dancing tour were cancelled at the last minute after a leak flooded the stage with water.
Image caption "Crumbling hospitals" in the north and north-east are the main story in the P&J. The report says £1bn is required to bring NHS facilities "up to scratch".
Image caption The Courier leads on the same story, saying that "shock figures" show that facilities in Tayside, Grampian and the Highlands and islands account for two-thirds of NHS Scotland's "high risk" repair backlog.
Image caption And the Edinburgh Evening News claims "the elderly will suffer" as care cuts are imminent in the capital, with £36m set to be squeezed from social care budgets.

