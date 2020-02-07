Your pictures of Scotland 1 - 7 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 and 7 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Image copyright Hugh Clifford Image caption Hugh Clifford, from Larkhall, took this picture of Findochty Harbour while on holiday in Moray.

Image copyright Mangela Coia Image caption Mangela Coia added a splash of colour to her night time shot on Wallacewell Road in Balornock, Glasgow.

Image copyright Sally Crofts Image caption The cold weather and recent snow in Perthshire brought a wide variety of garden birds to the feeders in Sally Crofts' garden.

Image copyright Janina Dolny Image caption Janina Dolny, of Edinburgh, took this pic of St Giles' Cathedral and the Mercat Cross in Edinburgh reflected in the cobbles after a recent downpour.

Image copyright Simon Barnes Image caption Simon Barnes spotted two keen anglers waiting for the river levels to drop in Callander.

Image copyright Alex Stevens Image caption Alex Stevens submitted this black and white shot of a statue and a saltire on Princes Street, overlooking Edinburgh city centre.

Image copyright Darren Clark Image caption Darren Clark noticed two grey squirrels catching up while he was out for a walk in Upper Springland in Perth.

Image copyright Roy Mitchell Image caption Roy Mitchell sent in a picture of a HM Coastguard helicopter hovering over the River Tay.

Image copyright Bill Lighterness Image caption Loch Creran Reflections was captured on a crystal clear day, near Creagan in the Highlands, by Bill Lighterness.

Image copyright Carol Bone Image caption A photo of a wee bird that doesn't care if it snows by Carol Bone.

Image copyright Andrew Connelly Image caption Andrew Connelly captured this spectacular sunrise over the river Don in Aberdeen on his cycle to work.

Image copyright Dr Gus Al-Hassani Image caption Dr Gus Al-Hassani, from Aberdeenshire, took this picture of a fox opposite BBC Scotland's Pacific Quay headquarters in Glasgow.

Image copyright Jonathan Lund Image caption Jonathan Lund spotted this rainbow before heavy rain hit Edinburgh.

Image copyright Eric Niven Image caption This colourful male pheasant was photographed at Morton lochs by Eric Niven, from Dundee.

Image copyright Gary Morrison Image caption The northern lights just outside Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, by Gary Morrison.

Image copyright Jacki Gordon Image caption Jacki Gordon was on hand to photograph a stunned Canadian goose after it landed at the James Hamilton Heritage Park in East Kilbride.

Image copyright Garry Burgess Image caption Garry Burgess captured the arrival of the RAF’s first P-8A Poseidon ZP801 at RAF Kinloss.

Image copyright Lindsay-Jane Ackers Image caption Lindsay-Jane Ackers, from Aberdeen, took this shot of the Spittal of Glen Muick stream.

Image copyright Fiona Duff Image caption Fiona Duff, from Beauly, managed to captured this shot of a hare in full flight in the Highlands

Image copyright Ayron Donald Image caption Ayron Donald, from Govan, Glasgow, submitted this picture of a frosty boy who is part of the memorial to political activist Mary Barbour.

Image copyright Jan Overmeer Image caption An inquisitive seagull perched outside a hotel window in Inverness by Jan Overmeer, from Lochcarron.

Image copyright Eddie Romeo Image caption Eddie Romeo submitted this black and white image of the marble stairs in Glasgow City Chambers.

Image copyright David Long Image caption David Long took this shot looking over West Kilbride towards a snowy Isle of Arran.

Image copyright Janina Dolny Image caption Frances Menter, from Broughty Ferry, took this shot of West Highland Terrier, Breagh, braving chilly waters as the sun went down behind the Tay Bridge.

