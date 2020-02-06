Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Derek Mackay is due to deliver the Scottish government's spending plans at Holyrood

The future of Scotland's finance secretary is in question after a newspaper alleged he had been sending messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Derek Mackay is due to present the Scottish government's budget at Holyrood later.

The Scottish Sun alleges that he contacted the boy on social media over a six-month period, inviting him to dinner and to attend a rugby event.

The BBC has contacted the Scottish government and Mr Mackay for comment.

The newspaper details allegations that the 42-year-old politician contacted the boy "out of the blue" and spoke to him on Instagram and through Facebook.

It has published a list of conversations involving Mr Mackay and the boy.

In one of the exchanges it is claimed that Mr Mackay told the teenager he was "cute". In another the boy confirmed he was 16 and tells Mr Mackay "not to try anything".

The paper also quotes the boy's mother calling for Mr Mackay to be removed from his post.

The allegations come on the same day Mr Mackay is due to present the Scottish government's spending plans for the next years at Holyrood

He had signalled his intention to spend more on projects to tackle climate change, but will need the support of other parties to pass his plans.