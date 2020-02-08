Image copyright Weatherwatcher Livvy Image caption Last month the lighthouse at Port Ellen in Islay was enveloped by waves during Storm Brendan

Four days of official weather warnings have been issued for Scotland as Storm Ciara approaches from the Atlantic.

Wind, rain, and possibly snow have the potential to cause disruption on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office said gusts of 50 to 60mph were likely across many inland areas, with gusts of about 70mph in coastal areas.

There is a small chance of even stronger winds across parts of Scotland, potentially 70 to 80mph.

Severe weather

Forecasters have predicted disruption to flights, trains and ferries, damage to buildings and a "good chance" of power cuts due to the conditions.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: "Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

"Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning."

Image copyright Magicseaweed.com Image caption Storm Ciara is approaching Britain and Ireland from the Atlantic

Forecasters at Magicseaweed.com, a website used by surfers to find the best surf conditions, said they expected "several pulses" of swell off north and west Scotland over the weekend and into next week.

Gale force winds could see wave heights of 6m (20ft) off exposed coastal areas at the weekend, rising to 9m (30ft) through Monday into Tuesday when winds are forecast to strengthen further.

Transport Scotland has warned people to plan ahead and rail passengers are being urged not to travel on the East Coast Main Line between Scotland and London on Sunday.

Spokesman Douglas Cairns said: "The Met Office has issued a number of severe weather warnings for this weekend, with Saturday and Sunday bringing the high winds and rain, and with Monday and Tuesday bringing snow as well.

"There's going to be significant disruption to the travelling public so we're asking them to plan ahead, be safe first and foremost, and check before you travel if you really have to travel."

Image copyright Met Office Image caption No part of Scotland will escape Storm Ciara

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has flood alerts in place in advance of the severe weather.

Flood duty manager Nigel Goody said: "Storm Ciara is bringing us some extremely strong winds - gusts of over 80mph in places.

"Particularly the west coast is going to suffer with that, and high ground.

"It's the west coast that we are concerned about in terms of flooding."

Ferry disruption

Ferry operator CalMac has warned of potential disruption to all of its routes.

And ScotRail has cancelled a number of services as it prepares for the storm.

Network Rail has urged people living near railway lines to tie down or clear away garden furniture and trampolines.

Passengers travelling on Sunday and Monday morning have been encouraged to check for updates before they travel.

Preparing for Storm Ciara

Image copyright Getty Images

