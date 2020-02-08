Scotland

Scotland's papers: Mackay boy speaks to police over text scandal

  • 8 February 2020
Image caption The Scottish Sun continues its run of exclusives on former Finance Minister Derek Mackay as it reports the teenager at the centre of the scandal has spoken to police. The tabloid says that the 16-year-old met detectives on Friday and "will tell them everything". Police say they they are assessing available information.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims the SNP "was plunged into crisis" over the handling of the Derek Mackay controversy. The story claims First Minister Nicola Sturgeon faces claims of a "failure of leadership" in dealing with the former minister's conduct.
Image caption The same "failure of leadership" line emerges in The Scotsman, which says the Scottish government demanded to know the "justification for publication" of the story along with the name of the 16-year-old boy he sent the messages to.
Image caption Away from the Mackay scandal, The Herald leads with a story claiming ministers may be forced to borrow, dip into savings or make cuts to public services to pay for Scotland's soaring benefits bill. It comes after the independent Scottish Fiscal Commission said the government could be faced with a "significant budget management issue" as more than £3bn of social security payments are devolved to Scotland this year.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph claims "up to five female ministers" could be sacked in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected cabinet reshuffle. Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom writes in the paper warning about the problems with "male-dominated" workplaces.
Image caption A poll commissioned by the Scottish Daily Express claims voters would be willing to pay higher taxes to help pensioners, first-time buyers and GP services. The paper says almost half the people they asked said they felt positive about the country's future, claiming "people are backing Boris to think big and make the country better".
Image caption TV presenter Phillip Schofield's announcement that he is gay makes several front pages. The Daily Record hears from the star's mother, Pat, as she tells the paper she "couldn't be more proud" of her son after opening up about his sexuality and the pain he said he caused his wife and two daughters. She called him "brave and inspiring".
Image caption "Gopher it Phil" says the Daily Star of Scotland as it reports on Phillip Schofield's appearance on his own show This Morning, where he broke down during a chat with co-host Holly Willoughby. The paper says the "showbiz world" rallied round the much-loved star.
Image caption In the P&J, we learn that the Care Inspectorate is investigating a complaint following the death of an Aberdeen care home resident. The paper understands the woman died within the past month at the Riverside care home but says the circumstances of the death are unclear.
Image caption The Courier reports that police are investigating a string of cash thefts at care homes in Dundee and Forfar. It says burglars entered the homes at night while vulnerable residents were asleep.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News hails a Lothian bus driver as a hero after he diverted a full double decker bus to a hospital after a woman suffered a seizure on board. Ian Bunclark headed straight to A&E rather than wait for an ambulance. Medical staff praised his quick-thinking.
Image caption The National criticises the BBC for using an indoor bowling contest in Norfolk to meet their promise to make more programmes in Scotland. The paper says the corporation's operating licence requires at least 8% of the hours of programming shown in the United Kingdom to be made in Scotland. It claims the BBC is using the late-night broadcasts of sporting activities to fulfil its quota.
Image caption And the i newspaper's front page story reports on what it describes as the "IVF clinic wild west". The paper says there is to be a crackdown on clinics after it emerged that desperate would-be parents were being persuaded to have costly, unnecessary treatments.

