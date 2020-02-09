Scotland

Scotland's papers: Call for Mackay investigation and virus warning

  • 9 February 2020
Image caption The Sunday Mail leads with a story about ex-finance secretary Derek Mackay attending an event for schoolchildren the same month he is alleged to have sent social media messages to a 16-year-old boy. The paper reports that Labour's Neil Bibby has now demanded a full investigation into the school event by child protection body Disclosure Scotland.
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reveals more claims in its series of exclusives about the ex-finance minister Derek Mackay. The front page splash refers to an incident at an awards ceremony in Glasgow.
Image caption The progression of the coronavirus makes the top story in the Sunday Times Scotland in which an expert predicts the UK could suffer a "major outbreak" of the virus. The microbiologist who co-discovered ebola and the presence of Aids in Africa tells the paper he is "increasingly alarmed" by the rapid spread of the virus.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday also leads with coronavirus, publishing an interview with a Scottish scientist who is working "round the clock" on a vaccine to combat the spread of the virus across the world.
Image caption The Herald runs an exclusive claiming a competition watchdog has issued a stark warning to ministers over Scotland's "ferry building fiasco". The paper says the Competition and Markets Authority has expressed concern at the nationalisation of the shipyard at the centre of the controversy saying it may impact the wider industry in future.
Image caption "Harry Dunn's killer was a CIA spy" claims the Scottish Mail on Sunday. The paper reports that Anne Sacoolas, who returned to the US under diplomatic immunity after the incident in which the teenager died, was a more senior CIA agent than her husband. The story claims multiple sources in Washington and London have confirmed her background and it claims that British ministers and officials "are aware".
Image caption "Storm mayhem" is the lead in the Scottish Sunday Express as it details the gales, winds and blizzards set to batter the country over the next few days. It warns of dangerous driving conditions, power cuts and flooding on Monday.
Image caption The Sunday National leads with a poll that suggests Scottish voters back a legal battle with Boris Johnson over a second independence referendum if he continues to refuse a Section 30 order. The paper claims more than half of those asked believe the Scottish parliament should legislate to hold a referendum if Westminster does not agree to it - and then allow the courts to decide if it can take place.
Image caption And the Sunday Post paints a picture of a scene where a baby boy was abandoned in a Woolworths store in Edinburgh. The story follows the quest of that baby to find his family 80 years after he was left in the shop.

