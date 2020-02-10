Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The NFU Scotland was made aware of the case last week

Poultry farmers in Scotland have been urged to boost security after a case of bird flu was confirmed.

The National Farmers Union Scotland said the virus, thought to have been contracted from wild birds, was found at an undisclosed location last week.

Measures to promote biosecurity include cleaning and disinfecting vehicles and equipment that have come into contact with poultry.

Flocks should be fenced off to separate them from wild birds.

'Urgent'

In an "urgent" statement aimed at poultry keepers, NFU Scotland said: "Low pathogenic Avian Influenza (AI), thought to have been contracted from wild birds, was confirmed in a Scottish free range laying flock at the end of last week.

"Please ensure highest levels of biosecurity at this time."

In December, all 27,000 birds at a commercial poultry farm in Suffolk were culled after a number were found to have the H5 strain of avian flu, identified as "low pathogenic".