Scotland's Papers: Football hero McNamara 'fighting for his life'

  • 11 February 2020
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reports former Celtic and Scotland star Jackie McNamara is recovering from surgery for a bleed on the brain after he collapsed while walking near his home. According to his daughter the 46-year-old is getting "the best care possible".
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports McNamara, who took ill while walking his dog, is "fighting for his life" after emergency surgery in York. Ex-Celtic striker John Hartson tweeted: "Worried sick for my former teammate and great friend."
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times also leads with McNamara's health and reports support has flooded in from across the football world.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star also features McNamara on its front page. The paper's lead story reports that Crufts bosses have blamed Brexit for a fall in the number of "foreign mutts" taking part in the annual dog show.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail headline asks: "Will Boris bridge get green light?" The paper reports "radical plans " to build a bridge connecting Scotland and Northern Ireland are under way.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reveals plans for a £20bn link between Scotland and Northern Ireland could feature a road tunnel as opposed to a bridge spanning the 20 miles between Portpatrick and Larne. The paper says critics have dismissed the idea as "outrageous" and a "vanity project".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the closure of the £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing due to the risk of falling ice and snow from cables. The paper reports the aftermath of Storm Ciara continues to "cause traffic chaos".
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National reports Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has taken no action against nine Aberdeen councillors who have been suspended from the party for 1,000 days. The paper also covers First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's trip to Brussels.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Among those infected by the Briton are two GPs, says the Times - sparking a hunt to trace patients they may have treated. The paper understands the doctors treated 13 patients between them, before being quarantined.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's lead focuses on the reaction to the coronavirus outbreak. Under new police powers "any person deemed at risk of spreading the virus could be held against their will, forcibly assessed, and detained" for up to 14 days, the paper reports. The "unprecedented" regulations come in immediately, the paper says, after one Briton quarantined in the Wirral "threatened to abscond".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with the race to find patients of a Brighton GP who has been diagnosed with coronovirus. The paper reports the World Health Organisation has warned the UK cases, which currently stand at eight, "could be spark that becomes a bigger fire".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier features the badly damaged car of comedian Fred MacAuley who had a "lucky escape" after he was involved in an accident on the A9.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a the story of a Buckie fishing company which has been fined over the death of a crew member.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports council tax in the city is set to be increased by 4.8% in a bid to help fund new schools.

