Your pictures of Scotland 7 - 14 February

FRASER BREMNER
Fraser Bremner snapped an early romantic valentine message on Thursday morning at the Walkerburn Rugby Club in the Scottish Borders.
Steven MacDonald
Steven MacDonald sent in this picture of a boot washed up on Baleshare Beach, North Uist, after the storm last week. He dubbed it "Davey Jones' boot".
Claire Jamieson
This photo of Henry the cockapoo was sent in by Claire Jamieson who said he "absolutely loves the snow".
Alan Fraser
Alan Fraser from Lhanbryde said: "I came across this array of amazing coloured pebbles and a razor clam shell while out for a walk on Kingston beach in Moray".
Carl Warden
Carl Warden sent in this picture of a lovely, snowy landscape and said: "Out of order - my garden ornament in Kinross".
Anna Bobak
This picture of of Teddy on a walk in Menstrie was sent in by Anna Bobak who said: "Battling the #StormCiara elements! He had a lot of fun in the rain. You can see the O'hills in the background!"
Charlotte Clark
Charlotte Clark from Perth sent in this lovely snap of the Devilla Forest trail near Kincardine.
Ashleigh Black
Brechin Cathedral captured in the winter sunlight. Sent in by Ashleigh Black from Aberdeen.
Alan Butterfield
Alan Butterfield took this image of Covesea Lighthouse and Lossiemouth West Beach in Moray an hour before sunrise. He said: "A cold, but very clear and bright morning. The bright star just right of centre is Altair".
Mary Ann Macleod
Mary Ann Macleod came across this "traffic jam" as she called it, on the Hushinish road, Isle of Harris.
Stewart Kerr
Mollie enjoying a run around Loch Katrine on Saturday. Sent in by Stewart Kerr from Lenzie.
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss sent in this picture of Norwick Beach, Unst, and said: "A cold but lovely day. The beach was all but deserted except for a couple enjoying a stroll along".
Carl Bates
Carl Bates captured this black and white shot of Buchanan Street in the snow this week.
Mike Dunlop
Mike Dunlop said this picture was taken "near Loch Morlich, Aviemore, during a walk with my wife and daughter in beautiful, snowy weather".
Juanita Spooner
Juanita Spooner, from Bearsden, was on a walk to spot geese at the RSPB Reserve on Loch Lomond when she took this photo.
Rachel Campbell
Rachel Campbell said: "This picture was taken on a family-run farm in the Scottish Borders, featuring some working dogs".
Alan Tough
Alan Tough sent in this image and said: "A dusting of snow on Glenaig, which is one of two Corbetts on the Isle of Skye".
Jean Livingstone
Jean Livingstone said: "Felt like I was stepping back in time today seeing this lovely old Tunnocks van outside Morrison's in Carmondean in Livingston. It certainly brightened up a grey day."
Tony Sanderson
Tony Sanderson said capturing this sunrise at Glen Affrick was well worth the early rise out of bed.
G.Gainey
Graeme Gainey sent in this picture and said: "The sleet showers were rattling across Calton Hill in Edinburgh, but I was struck by the brilliant white of the snow-clad Pentland Hills, caught in a ray of sunshine, while Edinburgh itself remained in shadow".
Mark Reynolds
Colourful ducks in the Corpach Basin just outside Fort William. Taken by Mark Reynolds.
Dr Colin Rankin
Dr Colin Rankin said he thought the weather made this image of the Buachaille Etive Mor look "rather menacing".
Laura Cross
Laura Cross sent in this picture of Arthur's seat taken from a "snowy and blustery" Blackford hill.
Jaimee Reynolds
The Queensferry Crossing, taken by Jaimee Reynolds who was on the Forth Road Bridge.
