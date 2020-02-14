Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 7 - 14 February

  • 14 February 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 7 and 14 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

'Will you be my valentine' written in snow Image copyright FRASER BREMNER
Image caption Fraser Bremner snapped an early romantic valentine message on Thursday morning at the Walkerburn Rugby Club in the Scottish Borders.
A boot on Baleshare Beach Image copyright Steven MacDonald
Image caption Steven MacDonald sent in this picture of a boot washed up on Baleshare Beach, North Uist, after the storm last week. He dubbed it "Davey Jones' boot".
A cockapoo running through the snow Image copyright Claire Jamieson
Image caption This photo of Henry the cockapoo was sent in by Claire Jamieson who said he "absolutely loves the snow".
Pebbles and a razor clam Image copyright Alan Fraser
Image caption Alan Fraser from Lhanbryde said: "I came across this array of amazing coloured pebbles and a razor clam shell while out for a walk on Kingston beach in Moray".
A telephone box in a snow scene Image copyright Carl Warden
Image caption Carl Warden sent in this picture of a lovely, snowy landscape and said: "Out of order - my garden ornament in Kinross".
A dog with hills in the background Image copyright Anna Bobak
Image caption This picture of of Teddy on a walk in Menstrie was sent in by Anna Bobak who said: "Battling the #StormCiara elements! He had a lot of fun in the rain. You can see the O'hills in the background!"
Sun shining through dark trees in the Devilla Forrest Image copyright Charlotte Clark
Image caption Charlotte Clark from Perth sent in this lovely snap of the Devilla Forest trail near Kincardine.
Brechin Cathedral in winter sunlight Image copyright Ashleigh Black
Image caption Brechin Cathedral captured in the winter sunlight. Sent in by Ashleigh Black from Aberdeen.
Covesea Lighthouse and Lossiemouth West Beach in Moray Image copyright Alan Butterfield
Image caption Alan Butterfield took this image of Covesea Lighthouse and Lossiemouth West Beach in Moray an hour before sunrise. He said: "A cold, but very clear and bright morning. The bright star just right of centre is Altair".
Animals crossing the road Image copyright Mary Ann Macleod
Image caption Mary Ann Macleod came across this "traffic jam" as she called it, on the Hushinish road, Isle of Harris.
Dog running with stick in mouth Image copyright Stewart Kerr
Image caption Mollie enjoying a run around Loch Katrine on Saturday. Sent in by Stewart Kerr from Lenzie.
Norwick Beach, Unst Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss sent in this picture of Norwick Beach, Unst, and said: "A cold but lovely day. The beach was all but deserted except for a couple enjoying a stroll along".
Snowy Buchanan Street Image copyright Carl Bates
Image caption Carl Bates captured this black and white shot of Buchanan Street in the snow this week.
Snowy landscape Image copyright Mike Dunlop
Image caption Mike Dunlop said this picture was taken "near Loch Morlich, Aviemore, during a walk with my wife and daughter in beautiful, snowy weather".
A cloudy view across Loch Lomond Image copyright Juanita Spooner
Image caption Juanita Spooner, from Bearsden, was on a walk to spot geese at the RSPB Reserve on Loch Lomond when she took this photo.
A sunset with three dogs on a quad bike Image copyright Rachel Campbell
Image caption Rachel Campbell said: "This picture was taken on a family-run farm in the Scottish Borders, featuring some working dogs".
Glenaig Image copyright Alan Tough
Image caption Alan Tough sent in this image and said: "A dusting of snow on Glenaig, which is one of two Corbetts on the Isle of Skye".
A retro, Tunnocks van Image copyright Jean Livingstone
Image caption Jean Livingstone said: "Felt like I was stepping back in time today seeing this lovely old Tunnocks van outside Morrison's in Carmondean in Livingston. It certainly brightened up a grey day."
Sunrise at Glen Affrick Image copyright Tony Sanderson
Image caption Tony Sanderson said capturing this sunrise at Glen Affrick was well worth the early rise out of bed.
Calton Hill with snowy Pentland Hills in the background Image copyright G.Gainey
Image caption Graeme Gainey sent in this picture and said: "The sleet showers were rattling across Calton Hill in Edinburgh, but I was struck by the brilliant white of the snow-clad Pentland Hills, caught in a ray of sunshine, while Edinburgh itself remained in shadow".
Ducks and a barge Image copyright Mark Reynolds
Image caption Colourful ducks in the Corpach Basin just outside Fort William. Taken by Mark Reynolds.
Buachaille Etive Mor Image copyright Dr Colin Rankin
Image caption Dr Colin Rankin said he thought the weather made this image of the Buachaille Etive Mor look "rather menacing".
A view of Arthur's seat Image copyright Laura Cross
Image caption Laura Cross sent in this picture of Arthur's seat taken from a "snowy and blustery" Blackford hill.
The Queensferry Crossing Image copyright Jaimee Reynolds
Image caption The Queensferry Crossing, taken by Jaimee Reynolds who was on the Forth Road Bridge.
