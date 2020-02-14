Doomsday bunker wins young artist prize

Image copyright Colin Hattersley Image caption Gabrielle Gillott won the prize for her piece called Safe Haven

A young artist who built a doomsday bunker inspired by people stockpiling food for a no-deal Brexit has won one of Scotland's biggest art prizes.

Gabrielle Gillott, 24, was named as the winner of the 2020 Glenfiddich Residency Award.

Its £10,000 prize is the largest award for an emerging artist in Scotland.

The winner is chosen from among the artists in the RSA New Contemporaries exhibition, which showcases recent graduates of Scotland's art colleges.

The exhibition opens to the public at the Royal Scottish Academy of Art & Architecture (RSA) building on the Mound in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Gabrielle constructed the bunker for her degree show after reading about people stockpiling food and household goods to prepare for the possibility of no-deal Brexit.

The room and everything in it was painted in a shade of purple called 'Safe Haven'.

Gabrielle said: "Safe haven drew me into an obsession with the prepping world, first with American doomsday preppers' bunkers, then that evolved into a fascination with those prepping for a no-deal Brexit."

Gabrielle, who was born in Sheffield, graduated from Edinburgh College Art with a first-class MA Fine Art degree and works in installation, sculpture and film.