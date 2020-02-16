Scotland

Scotland's papers: Caroline Flack death and COP26 security breach

  • 16 February 2020
Image caption The death of former Love Island host Caroline Flack features on most of the front pages, including the Sunday Mail. The 40-year-old, who was found at her home in London, had taken her own life, a lawyer for the family said.
Image caption The Sunday Express front page calls Ms Flack's death a "tragedy". She stood down from the dating show after she was charged with assaulting her partner in December, a claim she denied. She was due to stand trial next month.
Image caption The Sun on Sunday reports that her death came the day after a "new court shock". The star's management company have criticised prosecutors in England for pursuing her "show trial", even after her partner said he did not support it. In response, the Crown Prosecution Service said it would not comment on "the specifics of this case" because of the "tragic circumstances".
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports that the safety of world leaders has been "put at risk" by a "government blunder" after "secret plans" of the venue for a UN summit which is to take place in Glasgow were "mistakenly" published online.
Image caption The Herald claims that the Scottish Tories will be split over whether Scots should have another say on independence. The paper says that "growing numbers" of senior party members support calls for indyref2 - against the wishes of the party's leader, Jackson Carlaw.
Image caption The National covers comments made by UK Labour leadership hopeful Rebecca Long Bailey. On Saturday she said refusing another referendum on Scottish independence would "drive more [Labour] voters into the arms of the SNP" during an event in Glasgow.
Image caption The Sunday Post carries the news that the youngest Scot diagnosed with MND has had a baby boy. Lucy Linott, 25, delivered LJ at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital on Thursday.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday carries a story about plans for a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland. The paper says the prime minister's "vanity project" has been "greeted with disbelief in Portpatrick".

