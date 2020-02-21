Your pictures of Scotland 14 - 21 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 14 and 21 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Image copyright
Linda Harvey
Image caption
Linda Harvey from Drumnadrochit snapped a wildlife double when she came across this young deer playing with a heron while travelling through Glencoe.
Image copyright
JP Murray
Image caption
JP Murray and his son Jack share a love of photography. On a father-son trip to Edinburgh last week they took photos around the city, including this moody image.
Image copyright
Lorraine Paton
Image caption
It was love at first sight when Lorraine Paton caught this Valentines red squirrel with a love heart tail.
Image copyright
Paul Hawes
Image caption
Musselburgh hosted Selkirk in the Tennents Premiership rugby at Stoneyhill - but Storm Dennis turned it into a whole different kind of match. Paul Hawes braved the weather to photograph it.
Image copyright
Peter Ribbek
Image caption
Peter Ribbek held on tight to his camera as he took some fantastic shots of Storm Dennis around Ayrshire.
Image copyright
Pauline Collie
Image caption
This magnificent red deer stag was spotted enjoying the snow at the Cairngorms National Park, by Pauline Collie from Aberdeen.
Image copyright
Andy Robb
Image caption
This magical land is the summit cairn on Cairn Gorm during a rare cloud inversion that cut off the rest of the mountain and dusted the stones with snow. Andy Robb was lucky enough to be on the right side of it.
Image copyright
Colin Macphail
Image caption
Colin Macphail was heading home after work from Durness to Nairn on a dreary day last week when the sleet stopped and this scene unfolded. He said: "It was absolutely beautiful."
Image copyright
Walter Baxter
Image caption
The boy and the bear: Walter Baxter caught the sheer scale of this 5m (16ft) high steel bear statue at Dunbar. It was created by Kelpies artist Andy Scott and dedicated to conservationist John Muir.
Image copyright
Robert Dunn
Image caption
Rain on the way at North Berwick. Taken by Robert Dunn.
Image copyright
Jacki Gordon
Image caption
Jacki Gordon points out it has been good weather for ducks.
Image copyright
Gordon Riley
Image caption
Gordon Riley, from Banchory, took this atmospheric picture of storm clouds over Edinburgh from a train.
Image copyright
Thomas Frietag
Image caption
Thomas Frietag was on a night out when he took this spooky picture of Aberdeen's "Back Wynd stairs" off Union Street.
Image copyright
Gordon Crookshanks
Image caption
Gordon Crookshanks from Inverness took this amazing view of Ben Nevis from a coastguard helicopter last week as they approached from the south.
Image copyright
James Cave
Image caption
A bit of light relief as Perth City Centre held on between last week's storms. Taken by James Cave.
Image copyright
James Allan
Image caption
Jim Allan from Aberdeen caught polar bears Walker and Arktos sparring at the Highland Wildlife Park.
Image copyright
David Lee Birkett
Image caption
The village green in Kingussie looks even better in the snow. Taken by David Lee Birkett.
Image copyright
Curtis Welsh
Image caption
Curtis Welsh from Melrose is a lucky man to stumble across this delightful scene driving past Lilliesleaf in the Scottish Borders. He says he just had to stop and capture the setting sun behind the church.
Image copyright
Joyce Grieves
Image caption
Joyce Grieves took this snapshot on her mobile phone while walking her dogs in the forest at Findo Gask. She tells us: "The path was flooded and everything was soaking wet. This was the only moment during the walk when both dogs were still and a tiny sparkle of sun tried to get through. By the time I started for home it was back to sheets of rain."
Image copyright
Peter Winn
Image caption
A magical moment for Peter Winn as a coal tit lands on his daughter's hand while feeding the birds at RSPB Loch Garten.
Image copyright
April Heggie
Image caption
April Heggie took this photo while skiing on Aonach Mor in the Nevis Range.
Image copyright
Donna Goodall
Image caption
Donna and Ady Goodall spent a long weekend near Drumnadrochit and took a minibus tour over to Applecross during storm Dennis. They came across this Highland cow having "a bit of a bad hair day" on a rather windswept roadside.
Image copyright
Gillian Lamont
Image caption
On a mini-break to Gartly, near Huntly, Gillian Lamont came across a carpet of snowdrops and loved the contrast with the ridged tree bark.
Image copyright
Willie Fraser
Image caption
Willie Fraser took this shot of the River Orchy in full flow at the Bridge of Orchy.
Image copyright
Inga Ispavska
Image caption
Inga Ispavska from Latvia, captured this stunning sunset at East Wemyss.
Image copyright
Margaret Sargent
Image caption
Margaret Sargent, from Roy Bridge, said: "Just as I prepared to take a photo of snow-capped Ben Nevis etched against the pastel colours of the sunset, a buzzard presented itself as a perfect focal point. "
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.