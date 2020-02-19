Scotland

Scotland's papers: Immigration 'revolution' and Lord Steel 'expulsion'

  • 19 February 2020
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the first look at the UK government's new post-Brexit immigration plan. The paper says low-skilled migrants will no longer be able to come to the UK to work in sectors such as social care, hospitality and agriculture.
Image caption The Daily Mail calls the plan an "immigration revolution" and the "biggest shake-up to border rules" since the UK joined the Common Market in 1973. It reports that migrants will have to speak English and have a job paying at least £25,600 before being allowed to come to the UK.
Image caption The Express leads with the same story about the immigration announcement, which it calls "historic". The tough new border controls aim to "encourage talent", the paper says. The paper's front page also features a photo of Sir Rod Steward and his wife Penny Lancaster at the Brit Awards.
Image caption The i newspaper says a job offer will be "essential" to come to the UK except for the highest-qualified migrants, and having a PhD or science background would "boost prospects" of being allowed in. New arrivals will not be allowed to claim benefits during their first five years in the country, the paper adds.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's top story is on former Liberal Democrat leader David Steel. Lord Steel was suspended from the party - and later reinstated - last year over remarks he made to a child abuse inquiry about the late MP Cyril Smith. Lord Steel said he asked Smith in 1979 about claims he abused boys at a Rochdale hostel in the 1960s. The Telegraph says Lord Steel now "faces expulsion" from the party.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald leads with a warning that Britain is "sleepwalking" into a cashless society. A study for the Access to Cash Review calls for legislation to be introduced to protect cash for as long as people need it. The Review predicts that, without action, British society could be "virtually cashless" by 2025.
Image caption According to The Sun's lead story, pop star Harry Styles was robbed at knifepoint near his home in north London during a night out on Valentine's Day. The paper says he was "extremely shaken" and had to hand over cash. The Sun quotes a friend of Styles as saying it was a "horrible experience".
Image caption The Times reports on an attack in Winchester prison last week, when a prisoner with no history of extremism "launched a copycat jihadist attack on jail staff". The paper says it comes as the UK government faces calls to "confront the threat of extremism in jail". Also on the front page is a story about the Vegan Society, which has issued advice for employers to give vegan staff their own shelf in the office fridge.
Image caption The Daily Record carries a picture of Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi who scooped two prizes at the Brit Awards. But it leads with the conviction of former policeman Keith Farqhuarson for murdering his wife at their Aberdeen home.
Image caption The Press and Journal also focuses on ex-inspector Farqhuarson, who had claimed during his trial that his wife Alice died by accident following a struggle in bed in August last year.
Image caption The National leads with the announcement by the director of BBC Scotland, Donalda MacKinnon, that she is to step down in the autumn. The paper quotes SNP deputy leader Keith Brown saying trust in the BBC remains as big an issue today as it did three years ago when Ms MacKinnon took over.
Image caption The Courier's Angus and Dundee edition carries a warning from Dundee City Council's finance bosses. It says the city is facing a budget black hole of £16.8m, with job cuts and council tax rises in the pipeline.
Image caption The Daily Star says it has some good news for its "ugly readers". It reports on a scientific study - the first of its kind - that suggests beer goggles do work. "It's remarkable the participants were only mildly intoxicated. This suggests it doesn't take much alcohol at all for people to put on their beer goggles," said Prof Derek Heim.

