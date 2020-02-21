Scotland

Vehicles left stranded by heavy flooding in Renfrewshire

  • 21 February 2020
Media captionVideo posted on social media showed cars driving through a flooded street in Paisley.

Parts of Scotland have been hit by heavy flooding with several vehicles, including an ambulance, becoming stranded in Renfrewshire.

Pictures posted on social media show roads covered by deep water in Paisley and Lochwinnoch.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency had 12 flood alerts and 24 flood warnings in place nationwide at 17:00.

The current Met Office weather warnings for rain for central and south-western Scotland expire on Saturday morning.

But there is also a yellow warning for snow and ice across much of Scotland on Saturday.

The wet conditions have also led to the postponement of Friday's Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Hearts at the Simple Digital Arena in Paisley.

Image copyright Andrew Blane
Image caption An ambulance was stranded on Fulbar Road in Paisley.

Last weekend road, rail and ferry links were hit and football matches cancelled as Storm Dennis swept across Scotland.

While the overall picture has improved during the week, parts of north-west England have experienced more than a month's worth of rain in the last 24 hours.

Image copyright @monchensaderzak
Image caption Lochwinnoch has also been hit by flooding.
Image copyright Jordan Cook
Image caption Another picture shows a large section of Fulbar Road in Paisley completely submerged.
Image copyright Jordan Cook
Image caption An ambulance was among the vehicles caught in flooding in Paisley.

