Scotland

Scotland's papers: Family killed in crash and exam results blame

  • 22 February 2020
Image caption The Daily Record pictures a family of four who were killed in a crash near Fort William on Thursday. The parents and young children were in a Mini Cooper involved in the incident on the A82 at Torlundy just after 17:30.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also splashes the same pictures after tributes were paid to the "perfect, happy family". The A82 around the scene of the crash was closed for 11 hours to allow for a police investigation and officers have appealed for witnesses.
Image caption Cuts to subject specialists, advisers and teacher support networks could be behind the 10% dip in exam performance, according to The Herald. The paper was the only one to splash Scotland's declining results after the analysis was posted on the government's website at 20:00 on Thursday.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports that a US evangelical preacher is suing a city venue after it cancelled his appearance this coming May. Franklin Graham, the eldest son of late preacher Billy Graham, said in the past he believes homosexuality is a "sin".
Image caption Consumers trying offset their carbon emissions risk being deceived in the "Wild West" of the unregulated carbon market, the Daily Telegraph reports. The paper questions the legitimacy of various offsetting schemes - and says trees are being cut down at some "tree-planting" projects.
Image caption The i leads with former prime minister Gordon Brown, who spoke at a conference on the future of the Union in Newcastle. Mr Brown has called for a "Northern insurgency" to reform the UK, with Scotland teaming up with the North of England to reject London-centric attitudes, the paper reports.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with claims from an MSP regarding a new cancer centre at Edinburgh's Western General Hospital which was previously scheduled to open in 2025.
Image caption Pensioners will be "dragged through the courts" if free TV licences for over-75s are scrapped as planned, campaigners claim in the Scottish Daily Express. Leading protester Lord Foulkes warns of "chaos" to come if the BBC fails to find a way to work out who is eligible to pay, the paper reports.
Image caption David Dimbleby's "savage attack" on Prime Minister Boris Johnson over attempts to curb the BBC licence fee makes a dramatic front page for the Scottish Daily Mail. In an interview with Germany's state TV channel, the veteran broadcaster accuses Mr Johnson of trying to control the media. Downing Street last night declined to comment.
Image caption The National splashes an interview with Nasar Meer - professor of race, identity and citizenship at the University of Edinburgh - on an audience member who appeared on Question Time. Mr Meer described the woman's statement on closing borders "completely" as an "incitement to racial hatred".
Image caption A private nursery in Arbroath has closed after four members of staff were suspended amid a child protection police investigation, The Courier reports. The paper says the nursery has issued an apology to parents for the "unimaginable impact" of the closure on families.
Image caption And The Scotsman leads with Prince Harry who is to host a summit on sustainable and ethical tourism in Edinburgh. It will be his last series of official duties as it emerged last night the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to stop using their "SussexRoyal" brand from spring 2020.

