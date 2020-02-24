Snow to sweep Scotland sparking travel disruption

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Snow could lie in the south of Scotland and across the Central Belt

Commuters have been warned of disruption to travel as snow is expected to blanket Scotland on Monday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning which will affect most council areas from 03:00 until 22:00.

Snow is expected to spread towards the north east and may fall in the south and central belt during rush hour, forecasters said.

Above 100m (328ft), 2-5cm (1-2in) is expected while up to 20cm (8in) may build up in areas above 300m (984ft).

'Significant' accumulation

Vehicles and passengers may become stranded on roads with delays possible, as well as potential disruption to rail and air travel.

Some rural communities could become cut off and power cuts could occur with other services such as mobile coverage affected.

The snow may turn to rain in the afternoon towards the Scottish Borders, but forecasters say there could be "significant" accumulations further north.

It comes after a weekend of high winds and rain with flooding leaving cars, roads and fields submerged in some parts.

One woman had to be rescued from her vehicle by canoe in Old Kilpatrick, West Dunbartonshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency originally had more than 40 flood warnings in place at its peak.

Image copyright Stuart Low Image caption This car became stuck after the road into Milngavie was flooded

Last weekend road, rail and ferry links were hit and football matches cancelled as Storm Dennis swept across Scotland.

While the overall picture has improved during the week, parts of north-west England experienced more than a month's worth of rain between Thursday and Friday.