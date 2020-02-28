Scotland

Scotland's papers: Virus puts events at risk after 'shutdown' warning

  • 28 February 2020
Image caption Coronavirus fears intensify in Friday's papers. The Times Scotland edition reports on warnings from health experts that major events and public gatherings could be at risk of cancellation due to the progression of the virus. They also claim that schools could be forced to close for at least two months. It follows confirmations from the World Health Organisation that the outbreak had reached a "decisive point".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph shares this top story and says that cancelling concerts, sports events and festivals could be part of a strategy to contain the spread of the virus. It says the UK government is considering the measures amid warnings from the country's chief medical officer that it is now "just a matter of time" before the virus spreads within the UK. But the paper stresses that no decisions have yet been made.
Image copyright I
Image caption The i newspaper also reports on a potential "shutdown" of the country. It also reveals that £65bn was wiped off the value of top UK companies after the stock markets reacted to the threat.
Image caption The P&J reports on a "bomb scare" in Aberdeen. A suspicious device was discovered in Wallfield Crescent on Thursday evening, causing homes in the area to be evacuated. The device was made safe by a bomb disposal team.
Image caption The Herald's lead story contains claims from Scotland's most senior police officer that officer numbers could be cut next year after the force deals with an "unprecedented period of demand" to police Euro 2020 matches and the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
Image caption In the Scotsman's story on the same subject, Chief Constable Iain Livingsone says it would be "imprudent to say the least" to cut the number of officers this year due to special demand on the force. Police Scotland, the article reports, is set to draft in officers from across the UK in order to manage the COP26 climate conference - with costs, to be footed by the UK government, expected to reach £250 million.
Image caption The Courier leads with new measures to tackle drugs supply in the Tayside area. It says police have been told to "supercharge" enforcement measures to disrupt the flow of illegal substances into the area.
Image caption The SNP is to refuse moves to put more Conservative MPs on Westminster's only committee dedicated to Scotland, according to The National. The paper claims Westminster paperwork revealed how Boris Johnson's party published plans to put five Conservatives on the 11-member Scottish Affairs Committee.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail's top story is about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and how Canada will soon stop providing security for couple, who formally step down as senior royals from 31 March. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said it has been providing assistance to the couple "intermittently since November 2019" after they began spending more time in Canada.
Image caption It's a Brexit headline in the Scottish Daily Express, which claims the EU has been warned that the UK will walk away from trade talks in June, risking a no-deal unless progress has been made. The talks begin next week.
Image caption In the week two drugs summits took place in Scotland's largest city, the Glasgow Times claims the introduction of drugs consumption rooms could mean staff might be at risk of "manslaughter charges" if anyone died in the facilities.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News lead story suggests the city's tramline could be extended to Dalkeith.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record's front page carries an exclusive chat with the drag queen at the centre of a controversy over being asked to appear at an event in a primary school.
Image caption The Scottish Sun breaks the celebrity news that Brit-winning singer Lewis Capaldi has a new girlfriend. The paper says the star took his Scottish student date to dinner in his home town of Whitburn, West Lothian on Wednesday.
Image caption And the Daily Star of Scotland reports that TV host Jeremy Kyle, whose chat show was cancelled following the death of a guest, will be "back soon".

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites