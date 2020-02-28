Your pictures of Scotland 21 - 28 February

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 28 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Image copyright
Jackie Gordon
Image caption
Jackie Gordon thought this chap was so colourful he looked like a cartoon character. She found him in Linn Park in Glasgow.
Image copyright
Huw Evans picture agency
Image caption
Hannah McLatchie works early shifts in Glasgow, which allowed her to catch this fiery sunrise looking easterly towards the city centre on St Vincent Street.
Image copyright
Gordon MacRae
Image caption
This stag has found the perfect back scratcher - his fine set of antlers. Gordon MacRae came across him on the hills on the Isle Of Lewis.
Image copyright
Neil Fuller
Image caption
How's this for the view from your office? That's exactly what it is for Neil Guller, a bus driver. Neil took this picture of the old lime kilns at Ardneckie on Loch Eriboll from the Durness Bus.
Image copyright
Roger Wilson
Image caption
This greenfinch took off at just the right moment for Roger Wilson to take its photo.
Image copyright
Tony Hammock
Image caption
Tony Hammock proved his dedication to his craft taking this picture of Scarba and the Firth of Lorn. He tells us: "The wind was blowing so hard that my eyes were watering and I could barely see through the viewfinder. Maybe that helped!"
Image copyright
Tony Hammock
Image caption
Look at the amazing colours in this shot taken on Loch Lomond. Mike Cole was travelling around Scotland with his family when he caught this magical moment.
Image copyright
TOM McPHERSON
Image caption
Nothing beats a romantic stroll along Hopeman’s east beach, says Tom McPherson from the village. He was feeling the love with this snap.
Image copyright
Mangela Coia
Image caption
The bubbling stream meets the road in this stunning view of Glen Coe taken by Mangela Coia
Image copyright
Stephanie Izzett
Image caption
This cheerful little fella didn't seem to mind the camera one bit at Insh Marsh nature reserve in Kingussie. In fact, photographer Stephanie Izzett thought he quite enjoyed the company.
Image copyright
Meg McCann
Image caption
Meg McCann from Glasgow came across this serious-looking pheasant at the Lake of Menteith near Aberfoyle during a beautiful Scottish sunset.
Image copyright
David May
Image caption
David May from the Black Isle snapped this wintry post box looking magnificent against the snow in Kincraig.
Image copyright
Angela Jones
Image caption
Angela Jones from Berwick on Tweed loved this framed view of the winter wonderland she and her husband enjoyed staying near the Falls of Feugh, Banchory.
Image copyright
Nicol
Image caption
You can almost feel the wind in your face from the beach at North Berwick on a blustery Sunday afternoon. Lorna Nicol from Falkirk came across this view.
Image copyright
Peter Ribbek
Image caption
Clouds and pebbles share a colour scheme at Machrie on the west coast of Arran with Torr Righ Mo'r to the left and the Mull of Kintyre on the right, taken by Peter Ribbek.
Image copyright
Jane Sayliss
Image caption
Jane Sayliss describes this fine specimen of a highland cow as "truly awesome beast". She took the colour out of the background to show off his magnificent colouring.
Image copyright
Fraser Andrews
Image caption
Fraser Andrews stopped the car to catch this snow scene from the A920 west of Huntly.
Image copyright
Karen Maxwell
Image caption
Karen Maxwell was lucky enough to come across this snowscape on the Balmoral Estate looking towards Lochnagar.
Image copyright
Helen Perry
Image caption
Helen Perry from Eswick captured this otter cub with a fish leaping over his sibling to reach the shore in Shetland.
Image copyright
Briony Russell
Image caption
More snow, this time some proud-looking trees up Craigendinnie hill in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. Briony Russell got wrapped up to take this shot for us.
Image copyright
Fiona Duff
Image caption
Fiona Duff just about made out this mountain hare in the Cairngorms last weekend.
Image copyright
Margaret Winton
Image caption
Margaret Winton from Kinghorn loved this characterful door to a fisherman's cottage at St Monans, with colours perfectly matching the sea.
Image copyright
Helen Perry
Image caption
Helen Perry from Shetland assures us this pony in the snow definitely had a body attached to its floating head!
Image copyright
Stephen Archer
Image caption
Looking amazing in monochrome, the V&A museum in Dundee was caught from a different angle by Stephen Archer from Edinburgh.
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.