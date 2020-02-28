Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 21 - 28 February

  • 28 February 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 21 and 28 February. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Duck in Linn Park Image copyright Jackie Gordon
Image caption Jackie Gordon thought this chap was so colourful he looked like a cartoon character. She found him in Linn Park in Glasgow.
St Vincent Street sunrise Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency
Image caption Hannah McLatchie works early shifts in Glasgow, which allowed her to catch this fiery sunrise looking easterly towards the city centre on St Vincent Street.
Antler back scratchers Image copyright Gordon MacRae
Image caption This stag has found the perfect back scratcher - his fine set of antlers. Gordon MacRae came across him on the hills on the Isle Of Lewis.
Loch Eriboll from the Durness Bus. Image copyright Neil Fuller
Image caption How's this for the view from your office? That's exactly what it is for Neil Guller, a bus driver. Neil took this picture of the old lime kilns at Ardneckie on Loch Eriboll from the Durness Bus.
Greenfinch Image copyright Roger Wilson
Image caption This greenfinch took off at just the right moment for Roger Wilson to take its photo.
Firth of Lorn Image copyright Tony Hammock
Image caption Tony Hammock proved his dedication to his craft taking this picture of Scarba and the Firth of Lorn. He tells us: "The wind was blowing so hard that my eyes were watering and I could barely see through the viewfinder. Maybe that helped!"
Loch Lomond Image copyright Tony Hammock
Image caption Look at the amazing colours in this shot taken on Loch Lomond. Mike Cole was travelling around Scotland with his family when he caught this magical moment.
Hopeman east beach Image copyright TOM McPHERSON
Image caption Nothing beats a romantic stroll along Hopeman’s east beach, says Tom McPherson from the village. He was feeling the love with this snap.
Glen Coe Image copyright Mangela Coia
Image caption The bubbling stream meets the road in this stunning view of Glen Coe taken by Mangela Coia
Insh Marsh blue tit Image copyright Stephanie Izzett
Image caption This cheerful little fella didn't seem to mind the camera one bit at Insh Marsh nature reserve in Kingussie. In fact, photographer Stephanie Izzett thought he quite enjoyed the company.
Pheasant at the Lake of Menteith Image copyright Meg McCann
Image caption Meg McCann from Glasgow came across this serious-looking pheasant at the Lake of Menteith near Aberfoyle during a beautiful Scottish sunset.
Wintry post box Image copyright David May
Image caption David May from the Black Isle snapped this wintry post box looking magnificent against the snow in Kincraig.
Falls of Feugh framed window Image copyright Angela Jones
Image caption Angela Jones from Berwick on Tweed loved this framed view of the winter wonderland she and her husband enjoyed staying near the Falls of Feugh, Banchory.
Blustery North Berwick Image copyright Nicol
Image caption You can almost feel the wind in your face from the beach at North Berwick on a blustery Sunday afternoon. Lorna Nicol from Falkirk came across this view.
Pebbles in Machrie Image copyright Peter Ribbek
Image caption Clouds and pebbles share a colour scheme at Machrie on the west coast of Arran with Torr Righ Mo'r to the left and the Mull of Kintyre on the right, taken by Peter Ribbek.
Highland coo Image copyright Jane Sayliss
Image caption Jane Sayliss describes this fine specimen of a highland cow as "truly awesome beast". She took the colour out of the background to show off his magnificent colouring.
Huntly snow scene Image copyright Fraser Andrews
Image caption Fraser Andrews stopped the car to catch this snow scene from the A920 west of Huntly.
Balmoral Estate looking towards Lochnagar Image copyright Karen Maxwell
Image caption Karen Maxwell was lucky enough to come across this snowscape on the Balmoral Estate looking towards Lochnagar.
Otter cub Image copyright Helen Perry
Image caption Helen Perry from Eswick captured this otter cub with a fish leaping over his sibling to reach the shore in Shetland.
Craigendinnie hill in Aboyne Image copyright Briony Russell
Image caption More snow, this time some proud-looking trees up Craigendinnie hill in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire. Briony Russell got wrapped up to take this shot for us.
Cairngorms mountain hare Image copyright Fiona Duff
Image caption Fiona Duff just about made out this mountain hare in the Cairngorms last weekend.
Fisherman's cottage at St Monans, Image copyright Margaret Winton
Image caption Margaret Winton from Kinghorn loved this characterful door to a fisherman's cottage at St Monans, with colours perfectly matching the sea.
Shetland pony Image copyright Helen Perry
Image caption Helen Perry from Shetland assures us this pony in the snow definitely had a body attached to its floating head!
V&A museum in Dundee Image copyright Stephen Archer
Image caption Looking amazing in monochrome, the V&A museum in Dundee was caught from a different angle by Stephen Archer from Edinburgh.

