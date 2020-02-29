Scotland

Scotland's papers: Coronavirus shocks economy and pistols in the post

  • 29 February 2020
Image copyright The i
Image caption The impact of coronavirus on the global economy makes the front of the i newspaper, with a red graph showing the stark fall in the FTSE 100 this week. It is the sharpest weekly drop since the financial crisis of 2008, the paper says, with fears about the spread of the virus affecting "almost every sphere of business".
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the launch of a "drive through" testing centre for Coronavirus at the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh. The development comes amid warnings that a positive case in Scotland is "inevitable".
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the same story and reports the "fast-food style drive-throughs" are designed to prevent people turning up and A&E and infecting other patients. The strategy was made public after the British fatality from the disease was confirmed.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News also leads with the drive-through testing which is by appointment only. The paper reports patients will have a throat swab taken while remaining in their car.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times focuses on new emergency laws to deal with coronavirus. It says the legislation will mean schools, councils and the rest of the public sector will have powers to suspend rules - including health and safety measures. Teachers and nursery workers could be allowed to have bigger classes to deal with staff absences, it explains.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The Daily Express reports on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's comments saying the virus was the government's "top priority". He called on the public to help stop the outbreak spreading by washing their hands.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star focuses on a statement from officials in Hong Kong that weak traces of the virus have been found in a dog's mouth and nasal passage. The incident marks a "twist" in the crisis, says the paper - although experts say there is no evidence the disease can be transmitted to pets. An inset picture on the front page shows a dog wearing a mask and being carried by a woman, also wearing a mask.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption "Pistols in the Post" is the headline in the Daily Record. The paper reports gun smugglers are using express parcel companies to import deadly weapons destined for Scottish streets.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the fall out from Celtic's Europa League match against FC Copenhagen. The paper reports one of the Danish side's players has been charged with assault after allegedly "flooring a high-ranking cop" during "wild goal celebrations".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier reports a 36-year-old Perthshire teacher was killed in a road traffic accident as he cycled to work. The paper also features a picture of a great-great-grandmother who will celebrate her 100th birthday today. However, the leap year baby's cake will only have 25 candles on it.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald reveals 14 million trees have been chopped down across the country to make way for wind turbines. The paper says the Scottish government expects to have the capacity to generate 100% of electricity for the whole country from renewable sources this year.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with calls for former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson to hand back the £7,500 she received for being an election night pundit on ITV. The paper describes the MSP's fee as "ridiculous".
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports a former witness in a gangland murder trail has been jailed after being caught with haul of heroin.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with claims by a 23-year-old murder accused that he was the victim of a "fit-up". Keith Rizzo denies killing 23-year-old Neomi Smith at her flat in Brechin last June.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites