Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Pram Minister' and Holyrood heavyweight battle

  • 1 March 2020
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with the news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds are expecting a baby. Under the headline "Pram Minister" the paper also reports Mr Johnson has proposed to Ms Symonds.
Image caption The Sunday Mail also focuses on the Prime Minister's baby news with the cheeky headline "Another Dummy in No.10". While it will be Ms Symonds' first child the paper reports Mr Johnson repeatedly refused to say how many children he has when he was questioned during the General Election campaign.
Image caption Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds's "baby joy" makes the front of the Scottish Sunday Express. The paper says the news ends "weeks of speculation". Also on the front page is the latest on the government's plans to resist the spread of coronavirus in the UK. The government is setting up a "war room" to battle the virus, the paper says.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports and "army" of Scots GPs are set to "go to war" on coronavirus. The paper reports anyone who visits their GP with a cold or virus will be tested for the killer disease.
Image caption The Sunday National features claims that a UK minister left a Scottish drugs summit early without, it says, hearing key evidence.
Image caption The Sunday Times also leads with the "chaos" at the Home Office, which it says has left the government "reeling" at a time when the department has a "pivotal role" with its plan for a post-Brexit immigration system. The paper also reports on the PM's baby announcement, saying Mr Johnson predicted a Brexit baby boom and "has done his bit for the cause".
Image caption Scotland on Sunday focuses on "Holyrood's heavyweight battle" as the SNP's Joanna Cherry QC and Angus Robertson are both bidding to contest the Edinburgh Central seat for the party at next year's Scottish election.
Image caption Joanna Cherry also features on the front page of The Herald on Sunday. The paper's main story is a call from Cosla for councils to be granted new powers which would allow "taxation without restrictions" to raise funds. At present local authorities face making "devastating cuts" due to a multi-million pound shortfall.
Image caption The Sunday Post reports the number of Scots being tested for coronavirus soared by more than 25% in a single day. The paper also features a story about a businesswoman behind a £7bn medicinal cannabis farm.

