Widespread icy conditions forecast for Scotland

  • 1 March 2020
Car off road in southern Scotland. Picture from 12 February. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Cold weather is to remain widespread in much of Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for many parts of Scotland.

The warning applies from midnight on Sunday until after Monday's rush hour, at 10:00. It follows the fourth weekend of stormy weather in the UK.

It came after a warning of persistent snow on Sunday, mainly affecting the central Highlands.

Forecasters said icy patches were particularly likely on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Image copyright Met Office
Image caption The warning of ice applies until 10:00 on Monday

