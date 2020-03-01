Image copyright Luciana Guerra/PA Wire Image caption The total number of cases that have been diagnosed in the UK is 36

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Scotland after a patient was diagnosed having recently travelled from Italy, the government has said.

The patient, from the Tayside area, tested positive and is receiving treatment in isolation in hospital.

Details of people they have been in contact with since returning to the UK are being gathered.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Scotland is well prepared for a significant outbreak."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Swabs are tested and identified in the coronavirus testing laboratory at Glasgow Royal Infirmary

The total number of cases that have been diagnosed in the UK is 36.

Health bosses said Scotland is "well equipped to deal with infections of this kind".

Scotland's chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood said: "We have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues, and have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan.

"This is peak season for respiratory and flu-like illness.

"There will be people presenting with symptoms of acute respiratory illness but these cases are highly unlikely to be coronavirus (COVID-19)."

The virus is contracted through close contact either face-to-face or spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person, the government said.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?

Ms Sturgeon chaired a meeting of the Scottish government's resilience committee on Sunday evening and is expected to take part in the UK government's Cobra meeting chaired by prime minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

There have been a total of 698 negative tests in Scotland since the outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Health officials are to begin testing some people with flu-like symptoms for the virus even if they have not visited affected areas.

Ms Sturgeon said: "Our first thoughts must be with the patient diagnosed with coronavirus, I wish them a speedy recovery.

"Scotland is well prepared for a significant outbreak of coronavirus but there is currently no treatment or vaccine.

"Early detection measures will continue to be vital in helping to prevent the spread of the virus."