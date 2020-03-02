Scotland

Scotland's papers: Pandemic fears as virus hits Scotland

  • 2 March 2020
Image caption Last night's breaking news that Scotland has its first confirmed case of coronavirus hits almost all the headlines this morning. The Scottish Sun sums it up with "Killer virus in Scotland" as it reports on reassurance from First Minister Nicola Strurgeon that the country is "prepared for a significant outbreak".
Image caption "It's here" is the simple headline in the Daily Record. It reports on efforts made to identify people the victim was in "close contact" with. That means face to face contact or spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person, rather than simply passing in a street or a shop.
Image caption The Herald suggests "pandemic fears" at the arrival of the virus in Scotland. It reports that the positive case brings the UK's infection total to 36 as experts battle to contain the bug. Nicola Sturgeon said the positive case was "not unexpected" and said there was a "likelihood" of more cases in "the coming days and weeks".
Image caption "Killer virus is here" says the Daily Star of Scotland as it reports the first positive case of Covid-19 emerged in the Tayside area, in a patient who had recently returned from a trip to northern Italy.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims the race is on to find all those who came into contact with the first Scottish patient to catch the virus. The paper says the unnamed victim is in isolation in hospital with authorities gathering details of all the places the patient has been since returning from Italy.
Image caption The Scotsman's headline says that all flu patients in Scotland will now be tested for Covid-19 even if they have not visited virus-affected areas. The paper said it was not known if the patient was one of thousands who travelled for the recent Six Nations rugby match between Italy and Scotland.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Nicola Sturgeon last night chaired a meeting of the Scottish government resilience committee and will be taking part in the UK government's Cobra meeting on Monday morning as plans are stepped up to contain the spread of the virus.
Image caption The i says the virus has moved to the "next phase" after 13 new patients were announced on Sunday, including the first Scottish case. It reports that as part of the country's "battle plan", over 60s in risk areas will be urged to avoid crowds and hospitals.
Image caption Reporting on the Scotland's first Covid-19 case, The Times Scotland says Boris Johnson is promising that the government will "stop at nothing" to fight the spread of the virus, as he invites Nicola Sturgeon to a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee on Monday. The paper says "drastic measures" are lined up if the virus spreads further, including millions of workers being asked to work from home.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson has indicated the situation with coronavirus could get worse before it gets better. The front page pictures the prime minister on a visit to a public health laboratory as he prepares to assemble his Cobra committee later.
Image caption The coronavirus development makes the front of the P&J but the lead story is about a tragic accident on the A96 in Moray where 19-year-old Fabian Hall was killed after being hit by a car. His father pays tribute to the teenager.
Image caption The National leads with an exclusive interview with Scottish Brexit secretary Michael Russell, who predicts "Scotland will be independent and back in the EU". He speaks to the paper after announcing his intention to step down as an MSP next Spring. He also told the paper it was in the country's interests for there to be a second independence referendum this year.
Image caption Glasgow's Evening Times reveals that outdoor centre Blairvadach near Helensburgh, is to be saved from closure after a council rethink, but will need a significant investment. The centre, which provides P7 pupils with outdoor activities and learning, was to be closed with a saving of £134,000 noted in the council budget document. The decision to save it for the next year will give the authority time to investigate other funding. About 2,500 children attended the centre last year.
Image caption And the Edinburgh Evening News reports on a potential weedkiller ban in the city.

