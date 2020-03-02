Image caption

Glasgow's Evening Times reveals that outdoor centre Blairvadach near Helensburgh, is to be saved from closure after a council rethink, but will need a significant investment. The centre, which provides P7 pupils with outdoor activities and learning, was to be closed with a saving of £134,000 noted in the council budget document. The decision to save it for the next year will give the authority time to investigate other funding. About 2,500 children attended the centre last year.