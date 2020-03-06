Your pictures of Scotland 28 February - 6 March

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 28 February and 6 March. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs

Tony Shillam
A wow moment for photographer Tony Shillam as he captures a still mirror image at Milarrochar bay, Loch Lomond, just days after the February storms.
Stuart Lilley
Stuart Lilley took this shot at Melgarve Bothy near Laggan, Newtonmore, during a blizzard on 1 March - the first day of spring.
Fiona Duff
Fiona Duff, from Beauly, spotted this beautiful ptarmigan during a cold, crisp day on Cairngorm.
Paul Kennedy
Paul Kennedy's picture of snowy rail tracks sums up the wintry weather in the last week.
Frank Urban
Frank Urban calls this photo a "Heilan coo queue" after these characters lined up to say hello
Angi Shields
Angi Shields captured this fantastic view of Glasgow University from the top floor of the library.
Joyce Grieves
These two goldfinches were fighting in Joyce Grieves' garden in Perth. She told us: "I took this through the window and between the slight snowstorm and the wet window, it gave the scene a slight blurry feel, which I didn't mind."
Leigh Black
Leigh Black from Kirriemuir couldn't resist taking this shot through the Tay Road Bridge. She thought it was almost like light at the end of the tunnel.
Charles Woodford
Charles Woodford, from Falkirk, took a trip to South Queensferry to try out a new wide-angle lens on his favourite Forth bridge. It was taken on the 130th anniversary to the day of the first public opening of the bridge.
Peter Ribbeck
Peter Ribbeck took full advantage of the wintry landscape as he snapped the snow-covered hills at Arran from Ardrossan.
Stuart McAleese
Mountain guide Stuart McAleese spent two nights digging a large snow hole to provide him with a wild base camp to explore the Northern Cairngorms.
Aleksander Sniezek
Aleksander Sniezek, from Fort William, captured a very moody-looking Neist Point on the Isle of Skye.
Gavin Eddie
Gavin Eddie, from Tomatin village, spotted this raven sitting on a cairn at the top of the Devils Staircase in Glen Coe. He said: "I hoped the combination of the raven and devil reference wasn't a hidden warning."
David Lee Birkett
The rainy cobbles in this side street in Glasgow city centre stood out for David Lee Birkett and the night bus passing by adds a hint of intrigue.
Sharon Dalgoutte
A waterlogged forest, highlighting the lichen at the base of the trees, with the water carrying the reflection of the surrounding trees, stopped Sharon Dalgoutte in her tracks at Troon Woods, South Ayrshire.
Walter Baxter
Walter Baxter from Galashiels took this amazing shot of an RAF Hercules on a low-flying sortie at Yarrowford in the Yarrow Valley near Selkirk. Though we're not sure how he got above it,
Colin Davidson
It wasn't all snow, as Colin Davidson found on a walk in Elie at Ruby Bay .
Tom Scanlon
A trip to Glenfinnan gifted Tom Scanlon with this beautiful scene as the winter sun broke through.
Malcolm McBeath
Malcolm McBeath is lucky enough to have lots of these little guys around in his local woods just outside Kirriemuir.
Alex Grant
When Casper met the stag. The wee white dug found a friend in the Galloway Forest Park.
Charlie Scott
Charlie Scott photographed this ladybird in his garden in New Pitsligo, Fraserburgh.
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon took this shot of two frogs enjoying the Spring weather in Linn Park, Glasgow.
Mervyn Rendall
Mervyn Rendall captured this stunning sunset over Shapinsay, Orkney.
