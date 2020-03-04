Image copyright Getty Images

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Scotland has risen to three.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said two more cases of the virus were confirmed overnight.

Ms Freeman told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme that she could not yet say if the new cases of Covid-19 were linked to the Tayside case, diagnosed earlier this week.

The number of cases across the UK currently stands at 53.

Ms Freeman told the programme: "I can confirm that overnight we were informed of two more cases. Obviously at this point, I'm sure you can appreciate that there isn't more I can say. We will release more information later - so that takes our total number of cases in Scotland to three."

She added: "There are a number of steps that we need to go through with the patients concerned and other matters before we can release any level of information, partly it's about patient confidentiality, partly it's about making sure that we get the right clinical responses to cases.

"So later in the day, we will be able to let you and others know, but at this point all I can confirm is that we have two more cases, bringing the total to three."

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?