Flybe: 'Devastating blow' for Scots travellers

Hundreds of Scottish travellers have been hit by collapse of UK airline Flybe.

The airline operates flights to UK destinations from all of Scotland's large airports and accounts for more than a third of flights from Aberdeen.

Exeter-based Flybe said it went into administration after a bid for fresh financial support failed.

The owner of Aberdeen and Glasgow airport said it was a "devastating blow" for employees and travellers.

The first signs of a problem came on Wednesday evening when passengers who had boarded a flight in Glasgow bound for Birmingham had to disembark after "a fuel issue" meant the flight was cancelled.

Paul Winter, who runs a vehicle rental business in Glasgow but lives in Oxfordshire and had been due to take that flight, said the airline had improved over the last six months but was still dubbed "Fly Maybe" by regular customers.

Soon after, it was confirmed that the airline had gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk.

A spokesman AGS Airports, which owns and manages Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: "The loss of Flybe is a devastating blow for the airline's employees and the tens of thousands of passengers who relied on its routes.

"It unfortunately brings into stark focus the fragility of the UK's domestic connectivity."

The airports owner said it was already speaking to other airlines about "backfilling" the routes operated by Flybe.

It said the advice to passengers who were scheduled to travel with Flybe was not to travel to the airport.

BBC Scotland's David Allison, at Glasgow airport, said there was no check-in area for Flybe passengers instead they were greeted by people working on behalf of the administrators.

He said the departure boards showed Flybe flights to Birmingham, Belfast City, Southampton and Exeter cancelled.

Olympic Swimmer Hannah Miley was on the last last FlyBe flight to land in the UK at Aberdeen. She says the loss of the route was significant.

She said the plane from Aberdeen was the best way to get down to Manchester for competitions in places like Sheffield.

"It's so easy and so quick to get down there, I was a regular user of Flybe, so it's such a shame it has gone into administration," she said.

"I do feel for all the staff. They did such an amazing job last night considering all the stress and pressure from some ofn the pasengers whom obviously weren't that happy."

Simon Calder, travel journalist for the Independent newspaper, told BBC Scotland that Flybe had burned through £100m of new funding in a year. He said its losses were such that it was subsidising each passenger by about £12.

Mr Calder said its business model of short flights connecting UK regional airports was just not working.

He said some of the more attractive flights might eventually be taken over by other airlines.

"Coincidentally Easyjet has already announced plans to fly from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Birmingham," he said.

"That was in competition to Flybe but it will not longer have a competitor."

He said a lot of people used the link from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Manchester in order to connect wioth long-haul flights.

"I can't see that route being replaced. It is just too short," he said.

The SNP's Transport spokesman at Westminster, Gavin Newlands, said he was worried a number of Scottish routes would disappear.

"I know that Glasgow are already in discussions with airlines with a view to backfilling at least some of these routes," he said. "So I am hopeful some will perhaps be taken up in a relatively short timescale.

"However, a number of these routes will be lost because the outlook at the moment is not ideal in the aviation industry."