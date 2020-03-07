Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scotland player tests positive and wind turbine row

  • 7 March 2020
Image caption The spread of the coronavirus Covid-19 continues to dominate the front pages. The Scotsman leads with a member of the Scotland women's rugby team testing positive. It says the player has been transferred to a medical facility and the Women's Six Nations match against France scheduled for Saturday night has been called off.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail focuses on the same story, saying the player - who has not been named - remains in hospital but is said to be "well".
Image caption The Scottish Sun has an interview with the UK government's top scientist who says the coronavirus outbreak has "taken hold" in Britain. Whitehall adviser Sir Patrick Vallance tells the paper the bug is now spreading from person to person.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a 74-year-old Scot who says a holiday trip to Vietnam turned into a "bloody nightmare" after he was caught up in a Covid-19 scare. The retired businessman has criticised how he was treated at hospital, and by staff at his sheltered housing complex, after he returned home with flu-like symptoms. He has since been given the all-clear.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph, whose front page is dominated by a picture of Boris Johnson washing his hands during a laboratory visit, leads on a warning to visit elderly relatives ahead of the possible introduction of a contingency plan that will isolate them at home.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald leads with Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) winning a legal battle to stop the removal of equipment from a wind turbine manufacturing site amid fears it is being "wound down" for closure. The South-Korean-owned CS Wind Machrihanish factory has previously received £3m in public funding.
Image caption The Daily Express splashes with details of the upcoming Budget, saying Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil new laws to protect the right to use cash. The move will aim to ensure that people who rely on cash, such as vulnerable groups and local communities around the UK, can access it as and when they need it.
Image caption The National leads with claims that former Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson could be set to return to frontline politics. The paper reports suggestions that Ms Swinson wants to become an MSP and take over from the party's current Scottish leader Willie Rennie at Holyrood.
Image caption The Press & Journal's front page is dominated by a picture of the aftermath of a gas blast at a house in Fraserburgh. The paper says a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Friday, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Image caption The Courier's Angus and Dundee edition leads with tributes to a 15-year-old army cadet who died after he was hit by a car while cycling in Dundee.

